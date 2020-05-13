ROBERT PLANT Mourns Death Of Longtime FOH Engineer ROY WILLIAMS

Robert Plant is mourning the passing of his longtime FOH (front of house) engineer Roy Williams. According to Front Of House magazine, Roy died on April 29 at the age of 73.
"It is heartbreaking to lose Roy who has spent so much of his professional and personal life in my company from mid teens onwards," Robert said in a statement. "Most importantly, he gave me support and encouragement as I attempted to get back into the game after the dreadful and sad passing of John [Bonham]."
Williams had worked with Plant for nearly 40 years, including the 2008 "Raising Sand" tour with Alison Krauss, Robert's 2010-2011 shows with THE BAND OF JOY, and the December 2007 LED ZEPPELIN reunion at London's O2 Arena, collaborating with Big Mick Hughes at FOH.
Plant has spent the last two decades exploring different sounds, from "Raising Sand" to 2017's world music-influenced "Carry Fire".
Last December, Plant reissued a series of hit songs and album deep cuts as a new box set, "Digging Deep", via his own EsParanza label. The "Digging Deep" box set got its title from the ex-LED ZEPPELIN frontman's podcast by the same name, in which he recounts the stories behind various songs from his catalog.
https://t.co/3KBHfuGvNr pic.twitter.com/rc5DZhrU6J
— Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) May 13, 2020
COMMENTS
