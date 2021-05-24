ROBERT PLANT Launches Fourth Season Of 'Digging Deep' Podcast

LED ZEPPELIN singer Robert Plant has launched the fourth season of his hugely popular podcast, "Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast". The start of the season reunites Robert with Matt Everitt after a long enforced break. Here they discuss what a touring musician does when he can't go on tour, some of the musical rarities and curios that Robert uncovered at home during lockdown and the matter in hand, a very special song. The track is called "Bluebirds Over The Mountain", and it was written and recorded by Ersel Hickey in 1958 and made a hit by Ritchie Valens that same year. Robert recorded a version for his 2017 album "Carry Fire" and enlisted the vocal skills of Chrissie Hynde.

Last October, Plant released "Digging Deep: Subterranea", a journey through his solo recordings, from "Pictures At Eleven" in 1982 through to three previously unreleased, exclusive tracks.

Plant has spent the last two decades exploring different sounds, from "Raising Sand" to 2017's world music-influenced "Carry Fire".

In December 2019, Plant celebrated the second season of "Digging Deep With Robert Plant", with the release of a very special limited-edition seven-inch singles boxed set. "Digging Deep" included 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also featured restored artwork from the original seven-inch releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. "Digging Deep" was made available via Plant's own EsParanza label.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Plant was due to tour the U.S. with his new band SAVING GRACE.

A new cooperative comprised of Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars), Robert Plant (vocals) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars), SAVING GRACE made its debut in early 2019 with a series of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales, and Ireland and later, a trio of U.K. dates supporting FAIRPORT CONVENTION. The intimate performances saw the band drawing from a repertoire of "music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches," songs that span Plant's diverse tastes and influences, notably his lifelong passion for British and American folk, spirituals, and traditional blues, including a number of beloved standards and longtime favorites by Doc Watson, Donovan, Moby Grape and Low, among others.

