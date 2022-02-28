ROBERT PLANT And ALISON KRAUSS Share Music Video For 'Searching For My Love'

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released their first official music video in nearly 14 years. Set to "Searching For My Love", a highlight from the duo's chart-topping, long-awaited new album "Raise The Roof", the visual follows a series of lonely travelers on a mystical journey up a mountaintop, through the smoke and fog, down dirt paths and into the ocean, crossing paths with mermaids and more in a quest to discover a deeper treasure.

"Searching For My Love" was directed and produced by Matt Mahurin and stars Julia Lucey and Rolan Meyer.

Originally written and recorded by Bobby Moore and THE RHYTHM ACES, "Searching For My Love" is a song that Plant first started singing as a teenager at school. He calls it "another nugget of beautiful lost soul music which has been ricocheting between me and Alison for a long time," and the two recently performed their arrangement on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", "CBS Saturday Morning" and NPR's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts".

Beginning in June, Plant and Krauss will bring the music of 2021's T Bone Burnett-produced "Raise The Roof" and 2007's Grammy-sweeping "Raising Sand" on their first international tour in well over a decade. The run of bandshell and amphitheater shows includes stops at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium and Chicago's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, as well as top spots at Bonnaroo and Roskilde festival, and more.

"Raise The Roof" is currently in its 13th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Americana radio charts, following its debut in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock, Americana/Folk, Bluegrass and Independent Albums charts, No. 3 on Top Country and Album Sales, and No. 5 in the U.K. Named one of the best albums of 2021 by Esquire, Mojo, Uncut and others, "Raise The Roof" amassed critical acclaim from The New York Times, New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Variety, Pitchfork, People, Associated Press, NPR and more, in addition to appearances on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", "The Kelly Clarkson Show", CBS, PBS, MSNBC, the BBC and beyond.

Following the monumental debut of "Raising Sand", which won all six Grammy Awards for which it was nominated (including "Album" and "Record Of The Year"), Plant and Krauss "are still proof that sometimes the best things come from unlikely collaborators" (Entertainment Weekly). Across "Raise The Roof", the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and 27-time Grammy-winning Bluegrass Hall Of Famer step further outside their comfort zone, expanding their unexpected, unparalleled partnership in remarkable new directions.

While sessions for the album began in Nashville in November 2019, wrapping just weeks before the world went into lockdown, Krauss remembers sending Plant the Randy Weeks/Lucinda Williams classic "Can't Let Go" at least 10 years ago — and "it seems like time hasn't passed at all" (NPR Music). Elsewhere on "Raise The Roof", Plant and Krauss reimagine songs from Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, THE EVERLY BROTHERS, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Ola Belle Reed, Brenda Burns and more, with arrangements even more evocative and hypnotic than those on "Raising Sand".

"It's such a far cry from everything I've done before," said Plant. "I love the whole kaleidoscope of music that I've explored, but this is a place where you can think within the song, you can decide how to bring home an emotion. It's another blend that we've got, and long may we have more of them."

Photo by David McClister

