ROBERT PLANT And ALISON KRAUSS Reunite For 'Raise The Roof' Album

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced the forthcoming release of their new album "Raise The Roof", out November 19 on Rounder Records. The surprise announcement finds Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Plant and 27-time Grammy-winner Krauss reunited after some fourteen years, following the historic success of their first collaboration "Raising Sand" (2007, Rounder), which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, generated platinum sales, and earned six Grammy Awards, including "Record Of The Year".

Like its predecessor, "Raise The Roof" was produced by T Bone Burnett, who worked with Plant and Krauss to expand their collaboration in thrilling new directions, accompanied by drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, along with pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl among others. The album features 12 new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes, including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, THE EVERLY BROTHERS, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. Other highlights include a Plant-Burnett original, "High And Lonesome", and the classic "Can't Let Go", written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams.

Plant and Krauss have shared their new recording of "Can't Let Go" today. Listen below.

The songs selected for "Raise The Roof" alternately reflect deep-rooted influences and new revelations. For his part, Plant was keen to introduce the English folk traditions he has loved since adolescence, while Krauss cites hearing "Quattro (World Drifts In)" by the American group CALEXICO as "the moment I knew we'd make another album."

"We wanted it to move," Krauss continues. "We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies."

Adds Plant: "You hear something and you go 'Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!' It's a vacation, really — the perfect place to go that you least expected to find."

Released in 2007, "Raising Sand" is one of the most beloved and acclaimed albums of the 21st century. In addition to winning all six Grammy Awards for which it was nominated, it also earned a CMA Award for "Musical Event Of The Year", plus "Album Of The Year" and "Duo/Group Of The Year" accolades from the Americana Music Honors And Awards.

Plant and Krauss will tour together in 2022, with dates to be announced soon.

"Raise The Roof" track listing:

01. Quattro (World Drifts In)

02. The Price Of Love

03. Go Your Way

04. Trouble With My Lover

05. Searching For My Love

06. Can't Let Go

07. It Don't Bother Me

08. You Led Me To The Wrong

09. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High And Lonesome

11. Going Where The Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me

Photo by Frank Melfi

