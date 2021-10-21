ROBERT PLANT And ALISON KRAUSS Release Lyric Video For 'Can't Let Go'

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released the official lyric video for the song "Can't Let Go", from their first new album in fourteen years. Out November 19 on Rounder Records, "Raise The Roof" has been named one of the most anticipated LPs of the fall by the New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly and more. Like its platinum-selling 2007 predecessor, "Raising Sand" — which won six Grammys, including "Album" and "Record Of The Year" — "Raise The Roof" delivers new takes on songs from legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music.

"Can't Let Go" is a rendition of the Randy Weeks/Lucinda Williams classic that reaffirmed Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Plant and 27-time Grammy winner Krauss as "one of the most critically adored odd couples of music" (USA Today). As NPR Music says: "This feels like a warm welcome back from two old friends you haven't seen in a long time," and across "Raise The Roof", their voices "still fit together like a pair of dusty boots nestled atop a welcome mat" (New York Times).

"High And Lonesome" is the collection's lone original, written by Plant and T Bone Burnett, who reprises his "Raising Sand" role as the album's producer.

Recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, sessions for "Raise The Roof" began in late 2019 and wrapped just weeks before the world went into lockdown.

"One of my favorite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of," says Krauss. "Working with Robert, and with T Bone, is always a great education in music history."

The rest of "Raise The Roof" includes deep cuts by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, THE EVERLY BROTHERS, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Calexico and more. "It's such a far cry from everything I've done before," says Plant. "I love the whole kaleidoscope of music that I've explored, but this is a place where you can think within the song, you can decide how to bring home an emotion. It's another blend that we've got, and long may we have more of them."

"Raise The Roof" track listing:

01. Quattro (World Drifts In)

02. The Price Of Love

03. Go Your Way

04. Trouble With My Lover

05. Searching for My Love

06. Can't Let Go

07. It Don't Bother Me

08. You Led Me To The Wrong

09. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High And Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me

"High And Lonesome" credits

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - lead and harmony vocals

Jay Bellerose - drums, percussion, claps

Dennis Crouch - bass

T Bone Burnett - electric guitar, mellotron, harmony vocals

Viktor Krauss - mellotron

Marc Ribot - guitar, hofner bass, claps

Russell Pahl - pedal steel, guitar

Jeff Taylor - bass accordion

Written by Robert Plant and T Bone Burnett

Photo by David McClister

