ROBERT PLANT And ALISON KRAUSS Announce First Tour In 12 Years

Today, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss invite the world to "Raise The Roof". The long-awaited successor to their monumental 2007 album "Raising Sand" is out now, and to celebrate the occasion the duo have announced their first tour in twelve years. Beginning on June 1, 2022, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and 27-time Grammy winner will bring their brand new music to an international run of bandshell shows, including New York City's Forest Hills Stadium.

Tickets for U.S. dates go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, December 3, following a series of presales starting Monday, November 29. European dates go on sale at 9 a.m. CET on Friday, November 26, with presales beginning Wednesday, November 24.

The release of "Raise The Roof" has been accompanied by a host of major appearances and performances from Plant and Krauss. Earlier today they gave their first U.S. TV interview tied to the album on "CBS Mornings". Tonight, they will perform on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", and tomorrow on "CBS Saturday Morning". In the meantime, this afternoon, fans can see the two icons play a few of the new songs at 12 p.m. CST / 1 p.m. EST on a global livestream presented in partnership with YouTube, in addition to a virtual conversation with critic Ann Powers at 1 p.m. CST / 2 p.m. EST, during NPR Music's Listening Party event.

In the weeks leading up to "Raise The Roof", the album has been celebrated with a New York Times Sunday Arts & Leisure profile, a multi-page spread in Vanity Fair, as well as features in Variety, Entertainment Weekly, People, Associated Press and far beyond. Says The New York Times: "'Raise The Roof' almost magically reclaims the spectral tone of 'Raising Sand', then finds ways to expand on it, delving further into both quiet subtleties and wailing intensity."

Recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, sessions for "Raise The Roof" began in late 2019 and wrapped just weeks before the world went into lockdown. Like "Raising Sand", T Bone Burnett produced the collection, which delivers a cosmic collision of early blues, country deep cuts, revolutionary folk-rock and lost soul music written by legends and unsung heroes like Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, THE EVERLY BROTHERS, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Ola Belle Reed, Brenda Burns and more.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 tour dates:

June 01 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 02 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 04 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 06 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 07 - Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion

June 09 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann

June 14 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 26 - London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

July 01 - Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena

July 02 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress

July 05 - Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

July 14 - Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

July 16 - Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

July 18 - Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna

July 20 - Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle