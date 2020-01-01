ROBB FLYNN Completes Writing Seven New MACHINE HEAD Songs, Records Solo Album Of Covers

Robb Flynn has finished writing seven new MACHINE HEAD songs.

The guitarist/vocalist made the revelation while recounting his "little accomplishments" for 2019 in a year-end social media post.

In the same post, Flynn confirmed that he has recorded a "solo album of covers" that will apparently be released under the ROBB FLYNN & FRIENDS banner.

This past October, MACHINE HEAD released a new song called "Do Or Die". At the time of its arrival, the track was described by some fans and media outlets as a "diss" track aimed at MACHINE HEAD's detractors, in particular those who have been critical of the band's last album, 2018's "Catharsis".

"Do Or Die" was produced by Flynn and Zack Ohren (FALLUJAH, ALL SHALL PERISH) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California. It was mixed by Russ Russell (AT THE GATES, NAPLAM DEATH, SIKTH) at Parlour Studios in the United Kingdom. The mastering was handled by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering in Burbank, California.

"Do Or Die" was recorded in December 2018 by Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern and WARBRINGER drummer Carlos Cruz.

Cruz stepped in to play on "Do Or Die" following the departure of MACHINE HEAD's longtime drummer Dave McClain.

During an August 2019 Facebook Live session, Flynn said that MACHINE HEAD "will start dropping a steady stream of new music — standalone songs. There's not gonna be an album; there's just gonna be a steady stream of standalone tracks that are consistently released," he said. "And then eventually they may or may not end up on an album. But we're mixing it up. We wanna do this new model where we can put stuff out faster and get new music out quicker to the die-hards.

"We wanna have this ability to not just have an album come out every three years, which is what we've been doing — every four years sometimes — and just make it quicker and more consistent and more like a regular thing," he explained. "I don't know what it's gonna be, but I'm definitely excited about it. I'm excited for you guys to hear this new shit."

The first leg of MACHINE HEAD's 25th-anniversary tour for the band's debut album, "Burn My Eyes", kicked off in Freiburg, Germany on October 5 and wrapped in Dublin, Ireland on November 8. The three-hour performance consisted of two parts: part one saw MACHINE HEAD's modern classics, such as "Imperium", "Halo" and "Locust", played by a lineup featuring guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern alongside new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT); part two featured "Burn My Eyes" played in its entirety for the first time ever, with original drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader joining in.

The North American leg of the "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour will kick off in Phoenix on January 16, and continue across Texas, Florida, New York, Toronto, Chicago and Denver, wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in Oakland, California on February 21 and House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on February 22.

