ROB ZOMBIE To Release First New Song In Over Four Years, 'The Triumph Of King Freak', This Friday

The first taste of Rob Zombie's long-awaited new studio album, a song called "The Triumph Of King Freak: A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition", will arrive this Friday, October 30. A short teaser for the track is available below.

Rob's new LP will be issued via the iconic rocker's new record label, Nuclear Blast Records.

In September 2019, Rob told NME that his new LP was "the best record" he had ever made. It's a very big, crazy and complex record that I'm really excited to finally be able to release," he said.

Asked if this is his favorite of ZOMBIE's records that he has played on, guitarist John 5 told told Revolver: "Well, this is definitely the most musical — meaning there are a lot of different changes, and it's very unorthodox how the structure is, you know? I have to be careful because I know people will take a little snippet of what I'm saying. So we'll go with a very heavy, hooky ROB ZOMBIE record."

Back in 2018, John 5 compared ROB ZOMBIE's upcoming album to THE BEATLES' groundbreaking LP "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", saying that it is "by far the best Zombie record that he's ever done." He added: "A lot of people say, 'Oh, it's just our greatest record,' and I don't say that. Whatever I say is so honest when I'm doing interviews. So I think it's our best record."

2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.

