ROB ZOMBIE To Receive 'Shocker Award' At SHOCKFEST FILM FESTIVAL 2020

December 6, 2020 0 Comments

ROB ZOMBIE To Receive 'Shocker Award' At SHOCKFEST FILM FESTIVAL 2020

Shockfest Film Festival 2020 will present the "Shocker Award" to Rob Zombie at this year's "Shockfest Spookshow" on Friday, December 11. Rob will be a guest of honor for the night's festivities.

Shockfest Film Festival is an annual horror film festival held every year, showcasing shocking and horrifying films from all over the world. This year's event will take place virtually, and is by invite only

Festival organizers said: "Thank you Rob Zombie for being a part of Shockfest Film Festival 2020 during such a tumultuous year for the world and for sharing our poster on your page."

A musician, filmmaker, and author, Rob Zombie has directed eight feature films, including last year's "3 From Hell", 2016's "31" and 2012's "The Lords Of Salem". His other directing credits include the cult favorite "House Of 1000 Corpses" and its companion, "The Devil's Rejects", along with the 2007 re-imagining of John Carpenter's "Halloween", plus its sequel, "Halloween 2". Zombie also developed his own comic book series into an R-rated animated feature, "The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto".

Zombie admitted to The Pulse Of Radio a while back that it's been tough for him to break out of the horror genre. "The movies I've made up to this point have been pretty dark and pretty much in that world because those are the opportunities that were presented," he explained. "You know, the people that put up the money for these things know that if I stick to that sort of thing, it's easily more profitable. So it's a much bigger challenge to break out of it."

Zombie will release his seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", on March 12, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP marks his first new album in nearly five years.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

Rob Zombie will be awarded the Shocker Award at Shockfest Film Festival 2020 on Dec. 11th.

Posted by Rob Zombie on Thursday, December 3, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).