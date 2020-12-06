ROB ZOMBIE To Receive 'Shocker Award' At SHOCKFEST FILM FESTIVAL 2020

Shockfest Film Festival 2020 will present the "Shocker Award" to Rob Zombie at this year's "Shockfest Spookshow" on Friday, December 11. Rob will be a guest of honor for the night's festivities.

Shockfest Film Festival is an annual horror film festival held every year, showcasing shocking and horrifying films from all over the world. This year's event will take place virtually, and is by invite only

Festival organizers said: "Thank you Rob Zombie for being a part of Shockfest Film Festival 2020 during such a tumultuous year for the world and for sharing our poster on your page."

A musician, filmmaker, and author, Rob Zombie has directed eight feature films, including last year's "3 From Hell", 2016's "31" and 2012's "The Lords Of Salem". His other directing credits include the cult favorite "House Of 1000 Corpses" and its companion, "The Devil's Rejects", along with the 2007 re-imagining of John Carpenter's "Halloween", plus its sequel, "Halloween 2". Zombie also developed his own comic book series into an R-rated animated feature, "The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto".

Zombie admitted to The Pulse Of Radio a while back that it's been tough for him to break out of the horror genre. "The movies I've made up to this point have been pretty dark and pretty much in that world because those are the opportunities that were presented," he explained. "You know, the people that put up the money for these things know that if I stick to that sort of thing, it's easily more profitable. So it's a much bigger challenge to break out of it."

Zombie will release his seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", on March 12, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP marks his first new album in nearly five years.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

