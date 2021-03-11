ROB ZOMBIE Says There Will Be More Pandemics: 'It'll Happen Again'

Rob Zombie recently spoke to Consequence Of Sound about what the concert industry might look like post-pandemic. He said: "I think it will be changed for a while. Obviously, I think it's going to be a while before people feel like, 'Yeah, I want to be packed in with a hundred thousand people [at a festival].' That's going to be a while before people feel comfortable with that. Then it'll eventually get back to normal. The big 'but' here is that if the world keeps doing what it's doing to cause these pandemics, it's not going to get back to normal. Because we'll get over this one, things will get back to normal, and then there'll be another one. It'll happen again. I mean, what happened is really a surprise to no one. You can go back and see interviews with Bill Gates and different people, even [President Barack] Obama talking about it. Everybody knew a pandemic was coming in some form. So my fear is that everybody has a short memory. So once people are vaccinated and life returns, they'll just do the same and make it happen again."

Even though then-president Donald Trump repeatedly described the coronavirus outbreak in the United States as a problem that nobody anticipated, he was warned by Bill Gates in December 2016 about the threat posed to the U.S. by pandemics. A year earlier, during a TED Talk, Gates said viruses posed the "greatest risk of global catastrophe" relative to other threats.

In early 2017, the Obama administration walked incoming Trump administration officials through a hypothetical scenario in which a pandemic worse than the 1918 Spanish flu shut down cities like Seoul and London, Politico reported.

Rob will release his seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", on March 12 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn