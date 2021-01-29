ROB ZOMBIE Releases New Single 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man'

Rock icon Rob Zombie has just released "The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man", the second single from his seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy". You can now listen to the track below.

Due on March 12 via Nuclear Blast, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" marks Rob's first new album in nearly five years. The follow-up to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" is a classic Zombie album to its core, with high-energy rages like "The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man" and "Get Loose" to heavy-groove thumpers like "Shadow Of The Cemetery Man" and "Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass". The new album is produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

In November, Rob released an exclusive seven-inch, featuring the new single and B-side "The Serenity Of Witches". Order the new single and pre-order "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" here.

"The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" track listing:

01. Expanding The Head Of Zed

02. The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

03. The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider

04. Hovering Over The Dull Earth

05. Shadow Of The Cemetery Man

06. A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared

07. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train

08. The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man

09. The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis

10. The Satanic Rites Of Blacula

11. Shower Of Stones

12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13. Boom-Boom-Boom

14. What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama

15. Get Loose

16. The Serenity Of Witches

17. Crow Killer Blues

In September 2019, Rob told NME that his new LP was "the best record" he had ever made. It's a very big, crazy and complex record that I'm really excited to finally be able to release," he said.

Asked if this is his favorite of ZOMBIE's records that he has played on, guitarist John 5 told told Revolver: "Well, this is definitely the most musical — meaning there are a lot of different changes, and it's very unorthodox how the structure is, you know? I have to be careful because I know people will take a little snippet of what I'm saying. So we'll go with a very heavy, hooky ROB ZOMBIE record."

Back in 2018, John 5 compared ROB ZOMBIE's upcoming album to THE BEATLES' groundbreaking LP "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", saying that it is "by far the best Zombie record that he's ever done." He added: "A lot of people say, 'Oh, it's just our greatest record,' and I don't say that. Whatever I say is so honest when I'm doing interviews. So I think it's our best record."

"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

