ROB ZOMBIE Officially Confirms His Long-Rumored Movie Reboot Of 'The Munsters'

Rob Zombie has confirmed that he is working on a movie reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom "The Munsters".
Earlier today, Zombie took to his Instagram to write: "Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!"
This past April, Bloody Disgusting reported that Zombie's take on "The Munsters" could turn out to be an original/exclusive for NBC's Peacock streaming service that will open day-and-date in theaters via Universal Pictures/UPHE, similar to what Warner Bros. is doing with HBO Max
Zombie's film reboot of "The Munsters" reportedly began filming in May and will feature Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, cast as Lily Munster, and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster. The cast will also reportedly include Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson.
"The Munsters" aired on CBS for two seasons from September 1964 to May 1966.
Zombie, who is said to be a massive "Munsters" fan, recently joined Butch Patrick for a commentary track for the film "Munster, Go Home!", which was released on Blu-ray by Scream Factory last year.
A musician, filmmaker, and author, Rob Zombie has directed eight feature films, including 2019's "3 From Hell", 2016's "31" and 2012's "The Lords Of Salem". His other directing credits include the cult favorite "House Of 1000 Corpses" and its companion, "The Devil's Rejects", along with the 2007 re-imagining of John Carpenter's "Halloween", plus its sequel, "Halloween 2". Zombie also developed his own comic book series into an R-rated animated feature, "The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto".
Zombie admitted to The Pulse Of Radio a while back that it's been tough for him to break out of the horror genre. "The movies I've made up to this point have been pretty dark and pretty much in that world because those are the opportunities that were presented," he explained. "You know, the people that put up the money for these things know that if I stick to that sort of thing, it's easily more profitable. So it's a much bigger challenge to break out of it."
Zombie released his seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", in March via Nuclear Blast. The LP marks his first new album in nearly five years.
Photo credit: Travis Shinn
