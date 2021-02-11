ROB ZOMBIE: How And Why I Became Vegan

Rob Zombie, a vegetarian since the age of 18 who went full vegan nine years ago, spoke to GQ about what led him to cut out meat from his diet.

"The vegetarian thing started when I was in high school," he said. "I never really liked eating meat. Whenever I was served pork chops or something, it would just taste awful to me. We're all brainwashed from the moment we're born that all the cows are happy and the pigs are happy and everybody's so happy and it's all 'Old McDonald Had a Farm.' And then I saw a movie that was the first time I really saw how brutal and disgusting factory farming was. That's when I was, like, 'I'm done.'

"Over the years I would eat cheese or put some creamer in my coffee or something. It was about nine years ago that I was eating eggs for breakfast. And I was just, like, 'This is disgusting and I'm done.' And that was it. I've been 100% vegan since that moment."

Asked what he likes to eat, Rob said: "My wife is an excellent cook, which makes my life easy. Every day we eat the exact same breakfast. I've always been like that — I could eat the same meal every day and never get bored of it. We have oatmeal, toast, and fruit. And I have coffee.

"Lunch always varies," he continued. "There's a lot of decent frozen vegan stuff if we're in a hurry, like frozen burritos or pad thai or different pasta dishes. Sheri's very good at making these super-elaborate salads. Salad used to be awful iceberg lettuce and a tasteful tomato. That's why so many people don't care about vegetables; we grew up eating vegetables that had no taste. When you get good vegetables that are prepared right, they're super delicious.

"We have a pretty big garden, and when you get stuff directly from your garden, you're, like, woah. I didn't realize the taste could vary that much. We also have a lot of peach trees."

Rob's seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", will be released on March 12 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.