ROB ZOMBIE: FIREFLY Family Trilogy Steelbook Blu-Ray To Be Released Exclusively Through Target

Details have been released by Lionsgate about the Rob Zombie Firefly family trilogy steelbook Blu-ray which the rocker-turned-filmmaker teased a few days ago.

This exclusive box-set (Blu-ray/digital combo) will be available at Target and is available for purchase from September 8 for $29.99.

The terrifying trilogy follows the blood-soaked saga of the depraved Firefly family, including "House Of 1000 Corpses", "The Devils Rejects" (unrated version) and "3 From Hell" (unrated version).

The artwork for this exquisite steelbook has been created by Vance Kelly. Kelly is an award-winning illustrator, fine artist, printmaker and graphic designer.

"House Of 1,000 Corpses" was originally released in 2003, followed by "The Devil's Rejects" in 2005, and "3 From Hell" in 2019.

"The Devil's Rejects" starred Sid Haig, Bill Moseley and Sheri Moon Zombie as Captain Spaulding, Otis Driftwood and Baby, a trio of unrepentant killers originally introduced in "House Of 1,000 Corpses". In "3 From Hell", however, the trio in the title does not refer to the original lineup of psychopaths. While Haig's Captain Spaulding does appear in the film, he is effectively replaced in the gang by a new character called Foxy, played by "Mandy" actor Richard Brake.

"The movie that I prepped to make, and was getting ready to start shooting, it was Captain Spaulding, Otis and Baby, the three originals," Zombie told Entertainment Weekly. "But three weeks out from shooting, I got a call from Sid Haig. He had been in the hospital, and he had just had surgery, and he was now recovering in a rehabilitation facility. I'm like, holy shit, this is a serious business. So, I went to see him, and he had changed drastically from the last time I saw him. Because Sid, he's big and burly, and now he's tiny as a skeleton. So, I was like, oh man. I kind of realized, yeah, he's in rough shape. So, at that point I was kind of fucked. I created this charter Foxy for Richard Brake. I had just worked with Richard on a movie called '31' and I knew he would fit the vibe. He was on another movie in Spain shooting. He flew right from that movie to L.A. and started working instantly. A lot of the scenes with Foxy were supposed to be Spaulding and I twisted things around so I didn't have to rewrite every single thing. It was the funniest situation and the shittiest situation. Because, I went from one moment thinking, 'This is the most prepared I have ever fucking been to start a movie — everything is locked down tight' — and within one phone call, the entire production went into complete chaos for three weeks. But at the end of the day, it all worked out great."