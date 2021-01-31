ROB ZOMBIE Explains Why He Waited More Than Two Years To Release New Studio Album

Rob Zombie has confirmed to Revolver magazine that his upcoming his seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", was actually completed "a couple of years ago." The rocker-turned-filmmaker explained: "I like to make records over a long period of time. We'd work for a while, then we'd go on tour. We'd come back, we'd work for a while, then we'd go on tour, just live with the songs. And then just as I sort of thought, Oh, I'm going to put this out, we'll get rolling, is when '3 From Hell', my last movie, got rolling. So I'm like, Well, I'm not going to put out a record while I'm in the middle of making a movie because I can't do anything to promote it.

"So I waited till the movie stuff was over, and just as we were getting ready to go again, that's when the COVID stuff hits, and I'm, like, okay, we'll ride this out. We kind of looked at it and felt like, I dunno if we're riding this out, could go on forever. I was like, Let's just put the record out."

Due on March 12 via Nuclear Blast, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" marks Rob's first new album in nearly five years. The follow-up to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

Rob previously told NME that "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" is "the best record" he has ever made. "It's a very big, crazy and complex record that I'm really excited to finally be able to release," he said. ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 compared the album to THE BEATLES' groundbreaking LP "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", saying that it is "by far the best Zombie record that he's ever done." He added: "A lot of people say, 'Oh, it's just our greatest record,' and I don't say that. Whatever I say is so honest when I'm doing interviews. So I think it's our best record."

In 2018, Rob told the KLOS radio show "Whiplash" about the material on his new album: "The songs aren't super-long, but they're much more complicated structurally — a lot more parts, a lot more changes — and it was really just a trick of trying to figure out how to make these sometimes unrelated grooves and pieces of music fit together. And that was really the challenge we tried to do this time."

"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

