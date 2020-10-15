ROB HALFORD: 'The Emotion Of What We're Going Through Together' Will Be Filtered Into New JUDAS PRIEST Music

October 15, 2020 0 Comments

In a new interview with the Phoenix New Times, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke about the impact the coronavirus-related shutdown has had on his and other musicians' creativity.

"I think the most profound thing for me with this pandemic has been the level of human consciousness, the way that we're all connecting in a way that we're probably never aware about," he said. "That someone in Japan or South America is feeling the same way I do — that is a really important analysis. Each of the respective countries are going through the horrible political dissection of what we're all suffering. And everyone has lost people. It's one thing I've learned about human compassion and empathy. As far as making it work through creativity and art, PRIEST has always done that anyway, as the vast majority of our songs are about lifting up and positivity.

"The music we make has always been strong and full of optimism. PRIEST has been dealing with that as long as I remember. I'm sure it will filter through me as the songwriter for PRIEST — the emotion of what we're going through together — into the next PRIEST song."

Halford is promoting his autobiography, "Confess", which arrived on September 29 via Hachette Books. The book has been described by the U.K.'s The Telegraph as "one of the most candid and surprising memoirs of the year."

Last month, JUDAS PRIEST and Rufus Publications announced the publication of the first-ever official JUDAS PRIEST book documenting the band's extensive history over the last 50 years. Titled "Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years", the book has been put together by David Silver, Ross Halfin and Jayne Andrews.

Prior to being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, JUDAS PRIEST's spring/summer 2020 European tour was scheduled to kick off on May 30 in Helsinki, Finland and conclude on July 28 in Tilburg, the Netherlands. The band was also slated to headline the U.K's Bloodstock Open Air festival on August 9 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

The U.S. leg of PRIEST's "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour was due to launch September 9 in Oxon Hill, Maryland and wrap up on October 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

COMMENTS

