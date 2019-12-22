ROB HALFORD Says JUDAS PRIEST's 50th Anniversary Will Be 'A Big Moment' For The Band 'On Many Fronts'

In a recent interview with Steve King of the Albany, New York radio station Q105.7, Rob Halford spoke about JUDAS PRIEST's plans for 2020. He said (hear audio below): "We've got the big 50th[-anniversary] tour planned. There's been so much work going on behind the scenes since we took a breather from the last 'Firepower' date, which I think was July 1st in Las Vegas. But we're still bringing in some 'Firepower' music on the 50th anniversary that kicks off in Finland next June, I think it is. Yeah, it's gonna be a big moment for PRIEST next year on many fronts, celebrating 50 years of heavy metal. At the same time, we're writing new music, so there'll be another PRIEST album at some point in the future. We're firing on all cylinders, as they say."

Halford also talked about the fact that PRIEST has been nominated for the second time for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. He said: "It means the world to us, as a British heavy metal band, being honored by this great American institution, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the hallowed halls full of incredibly talented artists from all walks of life, not just rock and roll. That's what I love about the doors being kicked out, the way the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame welcomes everybody into it. So, it's a thrill, man. It's a great honor to be nominated for the second time. And metal fingers crossed that we get in in 2020."

Having been eligible for induction since 1999, JUDAS PRIEST was on the ballot for last year's class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but was ultimately left out of the inductee list.

This past October, it was announced that JUDAS PRIEST is among the nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's class of 2020. The top vote-getters will be announced in January and inducted May 2, 2020 at a ceremony at Cleveland's Public Hall.

To be eligible for this year's ballot, each nominee's first single or album had to be released in 1994 or earlier.

A voter pool of more than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists and members of the music industry will select the new class. Fans will also have a chance to take part in the process by voting at RockHall.com or an interactive kiosk at the museum in Cleveland.

Bassist Ian Hill is the sole remaining original member of JUDAS PRIEST. Halford joined JUDAS PRIEST in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then returned to PRIEST in 2003. Founding guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Richie Faulkner.

Current members Halford, Hill, Tipton and drummer Scott Travis would be inducted along with founding guitarist K.K. Downing, former drummer Les Binks and late drummer Dave Holland.

