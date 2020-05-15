ROB HALFORD Remembers RONNIE JAMES DIO: 'His Voice Is Still With Us, As It Always Will Be'

May 15, 2020

JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford is among the musicians who shared their remembrances of Ronnie James Dio with Billboard.com, one day before the 10th anniversary of the legendary singer's death from stomach cancer in 2010.

Rob said: "Ronnie was a mentor to me as far as his solid professionalism musically. He gave 100% onstage, songwriting, producing and recording. I would watch and learn as he would interact with his fans, giving each one time, knowing that those moments live forever for them.

"His voice is still with us, as it always will be, and the power and honesty in it will always give me a thrill and a chill. As a fellow singer, his standalone voice means everything, possessing such uniqueness with instant recognition — 10 years or 100 years, it doesn’t really matter. Ronnie and all we love about him is eternal."

Additional remembrances from Klaus Meine (SCORPIONS), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM), Vinny Appice (DIO, BLACK SABBATH) and others can be found at Billboard.com.

Best known for his work with BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW and DIO, Ronnie James Dio passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

Ronnie's widow, Wendy Dio is currently working with legendary rock journalist Mick Wall on a long-awaited autobiography of the heavy metal master.

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

