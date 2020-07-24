ROB HALFORD ReAction Figure Coming Soon From Super7

Super7 is taking pre-orders for its upcoming Rob Halford ReAction figure.

The official Super7 x Judas Priest Rob Halford 3 3/4-inch ReAction figure is a 21st century action figure, born of the 1980s. The JUDAS PRIEST singer comes complete with his classic stage outfit, microphone, and whip.

Super7 is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel based in San Francisco. Led by designer Brian Flynn, Super7 has harnessed the graphics, aesthetics and energy of his youthful obsession with science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots and rebellion to build a unique and innovative business that crosses all categories and is not bound by traditional manufacturing boundaries. Besides its own branded products, Super7 has also designed, manufactured, and distributed officially licensed programs for "Star Wars", "Masters Of The Universe", the original "Alien" and "Planet Of The Apes" movies, as well as for music legends IRON MAIDEN, MISFITS and KING DIAMOND.

Super7 actually started as a side project for Flynn, who also founded Hybrid-Design in 2001.

Halford will release his autobiography, "Confess", on September 29 via Hachette Books. Pre-orders are now available at Amazon. Written with Ian Gittins, co-writer of "The Heroin Diaries" by Nikki Sixx, the book charts Halford's rock and roll lifestyle from the late eighties to the band's 50th anniversary in 2020.

Last year, the JUDAS PRIEST singer confirmed that he was finally working on a book, after having previously insisted he would never do so because of privacy concerns.