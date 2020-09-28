ROB HALFORD In Conversation With SEBASTIAN BACH: Changing Hands Virtual Event Scheduled For This Saturday

Arizona's Changing Hands bookstore, in conjunction with Zia Records, will host a live Zoom conversation with Rob Halford about his autobiography, "Confess". The event will take place on Saturday, October 3 at 5 p.m. Arizona time. The JUDAS PRIEST singer will discuss the book with a special guest moderator, former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach.
To attend the virtual event, you need to buy a copy of "Confess" from Changing Hands — either $36.09 for pickup at either Changing Hands location, or $44.23 for delivery. Copies ordered from Changing Hands will include a bookplate signed by Halford.
Visit the Changing Hands web site for more information.
Earlier in the month, Bach uploaded a video of him singing along to the JUDAS PRIEST song "Solar Angels", which originally appeared on the band's "Point Of Entry" album. In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the video, Sebastian wrote: "Happy belated birthday to Mr Rob Halford - absolutely cannot wait for your book 'I Confess' later this month! Lord knows we have time to read books and I can't think of one I'd rather read than yours! I am going to sing a song with you here. This is one of my favorites from 'Point Of Entry', thank you for a lifetime of inspiration!"
In a 2014 interview with Classic Rock Revisited, Bach said that he uses JOURNEY and JUDAS PRIEST albums to prepare for a tour. "I sing along to JUDAS PRIEST records because of Rob Halford," he said. "Those high notes that I am known for…I can only really find those on a couple of records."
SKID ROW's 1992 EP "B-Side Ourselves" included a cover version of the PRIEST classic "Delivering The Goods" with a special guest appearance by Halford.
