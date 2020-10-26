ROB HALFORD: How My Sister Was 'My Opening Door To My Life In JUDAS PRIEST'

October 26, 2020 0 Comments

ROB HALFORD: How My Sister Was 'My Opening Door To My Life In JUDAS PRIEST'

Rob Halford spoke to WeAreIowa.com about how he came to join JUDAS PRIEST in 1973 after being introduced to bassist Ian Hill through his sister, who was dating Hill at the time.

"My beautiful sister Sue," Halford said (see video below). "She's playing 'Jingle Bells' on [Rob's] 'Celestial' album that came out last year. She's so important to me, as [is] all of our family. They make us who we are. We live our lives through each other in that respect.

"But the story with Sue and with JUDAS PRIEST is a fantastic one, because at that particular time, PRIEST were looking for a new singer, and my sister Sue was dating Ian — Ian 'Bass God' Hill from JUDAS PRIEST," he continued. "And he happened to mention to Sue, 'Yeah, we're looking for a singer. And it's been really difficult. We've looked here and we've looked there.' And so Sue says, 'My brother is a bit of a singer.' And [Ian goes], 'Really?' 'Yeah. Yeah.' 'Well, maybe he'd like to have an audition with the band.'

"So, if it wasn't for Sue, if it wasn't for my sister — I'm sure every family has a glorious moment like this — things could have turned out quite differently. But she was my opening door to my life in JUDAS PRIEST."

Hill married Sue in 1976 and they divorced in 1984. They share a son, Alex, who was born in 1980.

Halford's autobiography, "Confess", arrived on September 29 via Hachette Books. It was written with Ian Gittins, co-writer of "The Heroin Diaries" by Nikki Sixx.

Halford is not the first member of PRIEST's classic lineup to release a book. Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing released his autobiography, "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest", in September 2018 via Da Capo Press.

In 2009, original JUDAS PRIEST singer Al Atkins released his autobiography, titled "Dawn Of The Metal Gods: My Life In Judas Priest And Heavy Metal". Hill penned the foreword to the book, which was written with Neil Daniels — a freelance rock writer and heavy metal fan who befriended Atkins during the writing of Neil's book "The Story Of Judas Priest: Defenders Of The Faith" (Omnibus Press).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).