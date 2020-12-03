ROB HALFORD Has No Regrets

In a new interview with Fox Sports 910's "Freak Nation", JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford, who is promoting his recently released autobiography "Confess", shared that he has learned from his mistakes but would never term them as regrets.

"Well, first of all, I've never really liked the word 'regret,'" he explained (hear audio below). "I think it's too hard and cold and doesn't have any kind of empathy. I prefer to use [the word] 'reflect' — you're reflecting on your past. Because you shouldn't beat yourself up for some of the poor choices you've made, either of your own choice or through the circumstances of another person. There are some things where you are directly at fault, and you pay your dues, and I always believe in second chances. I think that's very important in life. But yeah, I think that you reflect, and you go, 'I'm never gonna do that again,' or, 'That was dumb. That was dumb, officer.' Or, 'I'm a jackass.' So all of this that we carry with us as we grow older in life, it adds tremendous value — definitely."

"Confess" arrived on September 29 via Hachette Books. It was written with Ian Gittins, co-writer of "The Heroin Diaries" by Nikki Sixx. In the book, Halford discusses in detail what it was like becoming the first metal icon to announce he is gay in 1998 during an MTV interview, despite knowing about his sexuality since he was 10. Although his bandmates and their management knew he was gay and were accepting, he was advised to be discreet given the macho hetero nature of the metal world. He also opens up about surviving sexual abuse, as well as his struggles with depression, substance abuse, sobriety, and the suicide of one of his former partners. He also talks about how his own suicide attempt in 1986 led him to the rehab program that saved his life.

In September, JUDAS PRIEST and Rufus Publications announced the publication of the first-ever official JUDAS PRIEST book documenting the band's extensive history over the last 50 years. Titled "Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years", the book has been put together by David Silver, Ross Halfin and Jayne Andrews.

Prior to being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, JUDAS PRIEST's spring/summer 2020 European tour was scheduled to kick off on May 30 in Helsinki, Finland and conclude on July 28 in Tilburg, the Netherlands. The band was also slated to headline the U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air festival on August 9 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

The U.S. leg of PRIEST's "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour was due to launch September 9 in Oxon Hill, Maryland and wrap up on October 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

