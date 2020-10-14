ROB HALFORD, BIFF BYFORD And DORO PESCH Wish MOTÖRHEAD's 'Ace Of Spades' Happy 40th Anniversary (Video)

Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST), Biff Byford (SAXON) and Doro Pesch are among the musicians who have wished MOTÖRHEAD's "Ace Of Spades" album a happy 40th anniversary in a new video posted to the band's official YouTube channel. Check out the 10-and-a-half-minute clip below.

Featured artists:

0:00 Don Jamieson ("That Metal Show")
0:54 Frank Ferrer (GUNS N' ROSES)
2:19 Andi Derris (HELLOWEEN)
2:49 Wendy Dio
3:19 Ginger Wildheart (THE WILDHEARTS)
4:11 Joel O'Keefe (AIRBOURNE)
5:40 Joey Tempest (EUROPE)
6:27 Biff Byford (SAXON)
7:14 Doro Pesch
9:09 Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST)

In addition to the previously announced expanded editions of "Ace Of Spades" and the deluxe collectors box set, the album will also be released digitally in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience utilizing Sony's spatial audio technology, that will let listeners hear this behemoth like never before. The 360 Reality Audio content will be available on Deezer and Tidal and can be enjoyed on any headphones and also on Amazon Music HD, playing on the Amazon Echo Studio.

In 1980, off the back of two essential albums, "Overkill" and "Bomber" the previous year, MOTÖRHEAD continued to get bigger, better, louder and faster by the second. This time, on "Ace Of Spades" they teamed up with producer Vic Maile and came up with twelve songs; each and every one of which crams a regular band's ten minutes of playing into an average of three. The songtitles alone made ears bleed; "Love Me Like A Reptile", "Shoot You In The Back", "The Chase Is Better Than The Catch" and "The Hammer" were a few examples. This landmark album saw the three amigos of Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke and Philthy Animal Taylor at the helm of the juggernaut that was MOTÖRHEAD, gaining phenomenal growth in popularity as they forged onward. The band's and fans ideas, wants and inspirations, converged at a perfect tangent. Anyone disputing this fact need look no further than any heavy metal gig of the time and play "spot the MOTÖRHEAD T-shirt and jacket." They outnumbered anyone else by at least five to one. A statistic that is still accurate some forty-five years since they first began!

The "Ace Of Spades" album release was a magical moment in rock 'n' roll history, an album which had enormous global impact and continues to resonate and inspire people worldwide. Fans to this day still remember where they were when they first heard it, and it immediately inspired bands worldwide to absorb the album's energy, speed, and attitude into their own work. "Ace Of Spades" is ground zero for thrash, speed metal, and punk/metal crossover.

The "Ace Of Spades" deluxe anniversary editions will be made available on October 30.

