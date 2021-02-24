RIVAL SONS Launch New Record Label SACRED TONGUE RECORDINGS

Two-time-Grammy-nominated group RIVAL SONS has announced the launch of its very own label, Sacred Tongue Recordings, with distribution through Thirty Tigers. The band recently regained the master rights to several of its early releases and will reintroduce them to the world by first remastering their independent full-length debut LP, "Before The Fire" (2009), and self-titled EP "Rival Sons" (2010), on all DSPS, CD and vinyl — for the first time — on March 26. Limited-edition vinyl variants are available for pre-order at www.sacredtonguerecordings.com. They've printed up an exclusive run of 1000 copies of both "Before The Fire" and "Rival Sons". "Before The Fire" will come in an orange splatter variant, while the EP is available in a clear with gold splatter variant. There will also be indie retailer exclusive color-ways of each release in translucent orange and crystal clear, respectively.

Regarding Sacred Tongue Recordings, the band commented: "We've talked about creating our own record label from the very beginning. It's about creating a good home for our back catalogue as the RIVAL SONS community continues to grow together worldwide. The band has always maintained a stance of independence and sole custody of our early works was the long game. Introducing Sacred Tongue Recordings, a RIVAL SONS record label."

By looking back, RIVAL SONS also leap forward again as they continue working on more music and the follow-up to 2019's "Feral Roots".

"Feral Roots" not only garnered 2020 Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Album," but also yielded a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Performance" for the top 10 rock track "Too Bad", as well as the No. 1 rock radio single "Do Your Worst". Produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "Feral Roots" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Since their emergence in 2009, RIVAL SONS have quietly reignited and recharged rock 'n' roll with towering vocals, uncompromising riffs, and thunderous grooves. Following the independent release of their full-length debut "Before The Fire", they were handpicked to perform alongside everyone from AC/DC to BLACK SABBATH. Working with longtime producer Dave Cobb, the band delivered a series of critically acclaimed albums — "Pressure & Time" (2011), "Head Down" (2012), "Great Western Valkyrie" (2014) and "Hollow Bones" (2016) — as they headlined sold-out shows on multiple continents. 2019's "Feral Roots" broke new ground for the band. "Do Your Worst" shot to No. 1 on rock radio as their first chart-topper at the format. It also scored 40 million-plus streams and counting. They delivered an electrifying performance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and earned acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, and many more.