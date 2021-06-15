RIVAL SONS Are 'Right In The Middle' Of Making 'Different Type' Of Album

RIVAL SONS singer Jay Buchanan spoke to Markus Goldman of the Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's next studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're just taking our time with this record. I think that this year has taught us it's okay to slow down — it's okay to slow down and take your time.

"I feel like pretty much with this record, it's kind of like we're right in the middle of it," he continued. "It's definitely a different type of record. We're a different type of band now than we were when we released the 'Feral Roots' album back in 2019.

"'Feral Roots' was a huge left turn compared to our previous efforts, just as the previous record, [2016's] 'Hollow Bones', was a sharp left turn. And so with each one, it's like going further out and denying what we had done before kind of gives us that freedom. If there is any hope of us carving our own path artistically, that's really been the only way that we can do it."

Asked if he is happy with the direction the music for the new RIVAL SONS album has gone so far, Jay said: "Yeah, on the good days. And then it's just like making any other record. You look at it and you go, 'That's terrible. Burn it. Burn the whole studio down. Everyone lose my number.' You're gonna have days like that, because sometimes you're working through true inspiration, and then when the true, real inspiration isn't there, then you have to rely on perspiration, and sometimes you get the inspiration from that. But I think that we're taking our time because we know that there's a very special record being made right now. We're taking our time to make sure that the collection gets the attention that it deserves, that it's the statement that truly reflects where we are as a band."

Earlier this month, RIVAL SONS announced a two-night livestream event, "Pair Of Aces", live from Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island, which will air worldwide on June 19 and June 26 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. CET. "Pair Of Aces" will mark the band's very first livestream performances, which are set to broadcast from Santa Catalina Island — just off the coast of Long Beach, California where RIVAL SONS initially came to life in 2009. Performing the albums that started it all for them, on Saturday June 19 they will play their full-length debut LP, "Before The Fire" (2009), in its entirety for the first time at Catalina Casino, a 92-year-old venue overlooking Avalon Bay. A week later, on Saturday, June 26, they will return to Catalina to perform the self-titled EP, "Rival Sons" (2010), from top to bottom.

Presented by Live Nation and Veeps, tickets for "Pair Of Aces" are on sale now.

Earlier this year, RIVAL SONS announced the launch of its very own label, Sacred Tongue Recordings, with distribution through Thirty Tigers. The band recently regained the master rights to several of its early releases and reintroduced them to the world by first remastering "Before The Fire" and the self-titled EP on all DSPS, CD and vinyl for the first time.

"Feral Roots" not only garnered 2020 Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Album," but also yielded a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Performance" for the top 10 rock track "Too Bad", as well as the No. 1 rock radio single "Do Your Worst". Produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "Feral Roots" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Since their emergence in 2009, RIVAL SONS have quietly reignited and recharged rock 'n' roll with towering vocals, uncompromising riffs, and thunderous grooves. Following the independent release of their full-length debut "Before The Fire", they were handpicked to perform alongside everyone from AC/DC to BLACK SABBATH. Working with longtime producer Dave Cobb, the band delivered a series of critically acclaimed albums — "Pressure & Time" (2011), "Head Down" (2012), "Great Western Valkyrie" (2014) and "Hollow Bones" — as they headlined sold-out shows on multiple continents. "Feral Roots" broke new ground for the band. "Do Your Worst" shot to No. 1 on rock radio as their first chart-topper at the format. It also scored 40 million-plus streams and counting. They delivered an electrifying performance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and earned acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, and many more.

Photo credit: Steve Thrasher