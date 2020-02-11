RIVAL SONS Announce Spring 2020 U.S. Tour

Two-time-Grammy-nominated group RIVAL SONS has announced a North American headline tour, set to get underway this spring. The coast-to-coast trek will see RIVAL SONS joined by special guests REIGNWOLF, THE WAR AND TREATY and JJ Wilde on select dates. The tour is set to kick off April 17 at the 1,900-capacity House Of Blues in Anaheim, California, and will include stops at the legendary Ryman Theater in Nashville, Tennessee (May 2), Huntington, New York's Paramount (May 13), Port Chester, New York's Capitol Theater (May 14), and more. Presale tickets for the tour will be available Wednesday, February 12, at 10:00 a.m. local time with public on sales starting Friday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
In addition to the spring dates, RIVAL SONS will also perform at Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, Florida (March 17) alongside Brandi Carlisle and PORTUGAL. THE MAN, as well as at Panama City Beach, Florida's Sandjam (April 24) with WEEZER, WHITE REAPER and STRAND OF OAKS. Following the U.S. dates, RIVAL SONS will embark on a six-week European arena/stadium tour with AEROSMITH.
2019 proved to be a breakout year for RIVAL SONS who cemented themselves at the forefront of rock and roll's revitalization movement with a pair of nominations at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. RIVAL SONS' acclaimed Low Country Sound/Atlantic debut, "Feral Roots", notched a nomination for "Best Rock Album," while their single "Too Bad" received a nomination for "Best Rock Performance." Produced by Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "Feral Roots" is available now on all streaming platforms.
Comprised of Jay Buchanan (vocals), Scott Holiday (guitar), Dave Beste (bass guitar) and Mike Miley (drums), RIVAL SONS first heralded "Feral Roots" with the release of lead single "Do Your Worst", which hit No. 1 at Rock Radio. The album also features standout singles "Shooting Stars", "Back In The Woods" and "Sugar On The Bone".
RIVAL SONS on tour 2020
April 17 - May 3: With REIGNWOLF
May 5 - 17: With THE WAR AND TREATY
May 18 - 21: With JJ Wilde
* Festival date
March 07 - Tampa, FL - Gasparilla Music Festival*
April 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
April 18 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
April 20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
April 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
April 24 - Panama City Beach, FL - SandJam Music Festival*
April 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
April 28 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
April 29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
April 30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
May 02 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
May 03 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival*
May 05 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
May 06 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
May 08 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
May 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
May 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
May 12 - Richmond, VA - The National
May 13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
May 14 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
May 16 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
May 17 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
May 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
May 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
June 13 - Milan, Italy - Mind Milano Innovation District
June 16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
June 24 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena
June 26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gardet
June 30 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena
July 03 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
July 06 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena
July 09 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
July 12 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron Arena
July 15 - London, United Kingdom - The O2
July 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Arena
July 21 - Middlefart, Denmark - New Little Belt Bridge
July 24 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Arena
July 27 - Monchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark Monchengladbach