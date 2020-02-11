RIVAL SONS Announce Spring 2020 U.S. Tour

Two-time-Grammy-nominated group RIVAL SONS has announced a North American headline tour, set to get underway this spring. The coast-to-coast trek will see RIVAL SONS joined by special guests REIGNWOLF, THE WAR AND TREATY and JJ Wilde on select dates. The tour is set to kick off April 17 at the 1,900-capacity House Of Blues in Anaheim, California, and will include stops at the legendary Ryman Theater in Nashville, Tennessee (May 2), Huntington, New York's Paramount (May 13), Port Chester, New York's Capitol Theater (May 14), and more. Presale tickets for the tour will be available Wednesday, February 12, at 10:00 a.m. local time with public on sales starting Friday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In addition to the spring dates, RIVAL SONS will also perform at Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, Florida (March 17) alongside Brandi Carlisle and PORTUGAL. THE MAN, as well as at Panama City Beach, Florida's Sandjam (April 24) with WEEZER, WHITE REAPER and STRAND OF OAKS. Following the U.S. dates, RIVAL SONS will embark on a six-week European arena/stadium tour with AEROSMITH.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for RIVAL SONS who cemented themselves at the forefront of rock and roll's revitalization movement with a pair of nominations at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. RIVAL SONS' acclaimed Low Country Sound/Atlantic debut, "Feral Roots", notched a nomination for "Best Rock Album," while their single "Too Bad" received a nomination for "Best Rock Performance." Produced by Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "Feral Roots" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Comprised of Jay Buchanan (vocals), Scott Holiday (guitar), Dave Beste (bass guitar) and Mike Miley (drums), RIVAL SONS first heralded "Feral Roots" with the release of lead single "Do Your Worst", which hit No. 1 at Rock Radio. The album also features standout singles "Shooting Stars", "Back In The Woods" and "Sugar On The Bone".

RIVAL SONS on tour 2020

April 17 - May 3: With REIGNWOLF

May 5 - 17: With THE WAR AND TREATY

May 18 - 21: With JJ Wilde

* Festival date

March 07 - Tampa, FL - Gasparilla Music Festival*

April 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

April 18 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

April 20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

April 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

April 24 - Panama City Beach, FL - SandJam Music Festival*

April 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

April 28 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

April 29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

April 30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May 02 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 03 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival*

May 05 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

May 06 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

May 08 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

May 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

May 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

May 12 - Richmond, VA - The National

May 13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 14 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

May 16 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

May 17 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

May 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

June 13 - Milan, Italy - Mind Milano Innovation District

June 16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

June 24 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena

June 26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gardet

June 30 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

July 03 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

July 06 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena

July 09 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

July 12 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron Arena

July 15 - London, United Kingdom - The O2

July 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Arena

July 21 - Middlefart, Denmark - New Little Belt Bridge

July 24 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Arena

July 27 - Monchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark Monchengladbach