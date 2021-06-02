RIVAL SONS Announce 'Pair Of Aces' Two-Night Livestream Performance

Two-times-Grammy-nominated group RIVAL SONS has announced a two-night livestream event, "Pair Of Aces", live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island, which will air worldwide on June 19 and June 26 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. CET. "Pair Of Aces" will mark the band's very first livestream performances, which are set to broadcast from Santa Catalina Island — just off the coast of Long Beach, California where RIVAL SONS initially came to life in 2009. Performing the albums that started it all for them, on Saturday June 19 they will play their full-length debut LP, "Before The Fire" (2009), in its entirety for the first time at Catalina Casino, a 92-year-old venue overlooking Avalon Bay. A week later, on Saturday, June 26, they will return to Catalina to perform the self-titled EP, "Rival Sons" (2010), from top to bottom.

Presented by Live Nation and Veeps, tickets for "Pair Of Aces" go on sale today. General on-sale begins at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier this year, RIVAL SONS announced the launch of its very own label, Sacred Tongue Recordings, with distribution through Thirty Tigers. The band recently regained the master rights to several of its early releases and reintroduced them to the world by first remastering "Before The Fire" and the self-titled EP on all DSPS, CD and vinyl for the first time.

By looking back, RIVAL SONS also leap forward again as they continue working on more music and the follow-up to 2019's "Feral Roots".

"Feral Roots" not only garnered 2020 Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Album," but also yielded a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Performance" for the top 10 rock track "Too Bad", as well as the No. 1 rock radio single "Do Your Worst". Produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "Feral Roots" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Since their emergence in 2009, RIVAL SONS have quietly reignited and recharged rock 'n' roll with towering vocals, uncompromising riffs, and thunderous grooves. Following the independent release of their full-length debut "Before The Fire", they were handpicked to perform alongside everyone from AC/DC to BLACK SABBATH. Working with longtime producer Dave Cobb, the band delivered a series of critically acclaimed albums — "Pressure & Time" (2011), "Head Down" (2012), "Great Western Valkyrie" (2014) and "Hollow Bones" (2016) — as they headlined sold-out shows on multiple continents. 2019's "Feral Roots" broke new ground for the band. "Do Your Worst" shot to No. 1 on rock radio as their first chart-topper at the format. It also scored 40 million-plus streams and counting. They delivered an electrifying performance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and earned acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, and many more.

Photo credit: Steve Thrasher

