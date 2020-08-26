RITCHIE BLACKMORE Guests On WILLIAM SHATNER's Cover Of 'The Thrill Is Gone' (Audio)

William Shatner will release a new album, "The Blues", on October 2 via Cleopatra Records. The effort find the legendary actor deliver exactly what the title suggests: covers of blues classics. Due on October 2, it will feature versions of songs penned by Robert Johnson, Albert King and B.B. King, Muddy Waters and other genre shapers, plus THE DEAD SOUTH smash "In Hell I'll Be In Good Company" and one original.

"The Blues" is Shatner's fourth album with Cleopatra, following 2011's "Seeking Major Tom", 2013's "Ponder The Mystery" and 2018's "Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album".

Among the guests featured on "The Blues" are Brad Paisley ("Sweet Home Chicago"), Jeff "Skunk" Baxter ("Smokestack Lightnin'"), Steve Cropper ("Route 66") and Pat Travers ("I Put A Spell On You"). The LP's latest single, "The Thrill Is Gone", featuring iconic DEEP PURPLE and RAINBOW guitarist Ritchie Blackmore on guitar and his wife, Candice Night, on background vocals, can be streamed below.

"The Blues" will be released on CD and limited-edition colored vinyl.

An animated music video for the track "I Put A Spell On You", featuring Travers, will coincide with the album's release.

"The Blues" track listing:

01. Sweet Home Chicago (feat. Brad Paisley)

02. I Can't Quit You Baby (feat. Kirk Fletcher)

03. Sunshine Of Your Love (feat. Sonny Landreth)

04. The Thrill Is Gone (feat. Ritchie Blackmore)

05. Mannish Boy (feat. Ronnie Earl)

06. Born Under A Bad Sign (feat. Tyler Bryant)

07. I Put A Spell On You (feat. Pat Travers)

08. Crossroads (feat. James Burton)

09. Smokestack Lightnin' (feat. Jeff "Skunk" Baxter)

10. As The Years Go Passing By (feat. Arthur Adams)

11. Let's Work Together (feat. Harvey Mandel & CANNED HEAT)

12. Route 66 (feat. Steve Cropper)

13. In Hell I'll Be In Good Company (feat. Albert Lee)

14. Secrets Or Sins

