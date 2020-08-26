RITCHIE BLACKMORE Guests On WILLIAM SHATNER's Cover Of 'The Thrill Is Gone' (Audio)

August 26, 2020 0 Comments

RITCHIE BLACKMORE Guests On WILLIAM SHATNER's Cover Of 'The Thrill Is Gone' (Audio)

William Shatner will release a new album, "The Blues", on October 2 via Cleopatra Records. The effort find the legendary actor deliver exactly what the title suggests: covers of blues classics. Due on October 2, it will feature versions of songs penned by Robert Johnson, Albert King and B.B. King, Muddy Waters and other genre shapers, plus THE DEAD SOUTH smash "In Hell I'll Be In Good Company" and one original.

"The Blues" is Shatner's fourth album with Cleopatra, following 2011's "Seeking Major Tom", 2013's "Ponder The Mystery" and 2018's "Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album".

Among the guests featured on "The Blues" are Brad Paisley ("Sweet Home Chicago"), Jeff "Skunk" Baxter ("Smokestack Lightnin'"), Steve Cropper ("Route 66") and Pat Travers ("I Put A Spell On You"). The LP's latest single, "The Thrill Is Gone", featuring iconic DEEP PURPLE and RAINBOW guitarist Ritchie Blackmore on guitar and his wife, Candice Night, on background vocals, can be streamed below.

"The Blues" will be released on CD and limited-edition colored vinyl.

An animated music video for the track "I Put A Spell On You", featuring Travers, will coincide with the album's release.

"The Blues" track listing:

01. Sweet Home Chicago (feat. Brad Paisley)
02. I Can't Quit You Baby (feat. Kirk Fletcher)
03. Sunshine Of Your Love (feat. Sonny Landreth)
04. The Thrill Is Gone (feat. Ritchie Blackmore)
05. Mannish Boy (feat. Ronnie Earl)
06. Born Under A Bad Sign (feat. Tyler Bryant)
07. I Put A Spell On You (feat. Pat Travers)
08. Crossroads (feat. James Burton)
09. Smokestack Lightnin' (feat. Jeff "Skunk" Baxter)
10. As The Years Go Passing By (feat. Arthur Adams)
11. Let's Work Together (feat. Harvey Mandel & CANNED HEAT)
12. Route 66 (feat. Steve Cropper)
13. In Hell I'll Be In Good Company (feat. Albert Lee)
14. Secrets Or Sins


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).