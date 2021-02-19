RISE AGAINST's 'Broken Dreams, Inc.' Gets A Remix From Noise Rock Band HEALTH

In one of music's most unexpected match-ups, industrial rock mainstays HEALTH have remixed "Broken Dreams, Inc.", the fast and furious song by the socially outspoken, multi-gold and platinum punk rock band RISE AGAINST. You can check out the remix below.

Musically, the original version is an aggressive and pointed musical diatribe, while the HEALTH remix is the sonic antithesis, with its hypnotic, dark and moody tones and Tim McIlrath's urgent vocals cloaked in a sense of foreboding.

"Broken Dreams, Inc." speaks to today's changing landscape of American society, the opportunities that are available to some but not to others, the people who are able to benefit versus those who get left behind, who suffer and end up as casualties. How do we level the playing field to everyone can have a real chance at attaining the American Dream?

"We didn't really know what to expect," said McIlrath, of the remix, "but were all blown away by it. I was super impressed by the way they made the song their own. They found melodies in it that I didn't anticipate, and they found some of the bone, the skeleton, and rearranged it; it worked and was really cool."

RISE AGAINST — rhythm guitarist/vocalist McIlrath, bassist Joe Principe, guitarist Zach Blair and drummer Brandon Barnes — is known for its explosive live shows, and its outspoken, socially conscious lyrics that speak to the mood of our times: the environment, economic injustice, forced displacement, political corruption, voter registration, animal rights, and interpersonal relationships, all delivered with big, chunky riffs and melodic post-grunge hooks. RISE AGAINST has amassed five top 10 albums on Billboard's Top 200 chart, and six top ten singles on its Hot 100 chart. The band's gold-certified single "Savior" alone has accumulated nearly half a billion streams.

