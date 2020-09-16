RISE AGAINST Releases Animated Video For First New Song In Three Years, 'Broken Dreams, Inc.'

Punk rock stalwarts RISE AGAINST have released "Broken Dreams, Inc.", their first new song in three years, and the first as part of a new agreement with Loma Vista Recordings. Produced by Bill Stevenson, Jason Livermore, Andrew Berlin and Chris Beeble, the track is angry, fast and furious punk rock, with ruthless drums, pounding bass, blazing guitar and impassioned vocals. Also released is the animated/motion comic video for the song that features art from DC's "Dark Nights: Death Metal" drawn by the series' artist Greg Capullo.

"Broken Dreams, Inc." speaks to today's changing landscape of American society, the opportunities that are available to some but not to others, the people who are able to benefit versus those who get left behind, who suffer and end up as casualties. How do we level the playing field so everyone can have a real chance at attaining the American Dream? Said RISE AGAINST's vocalist/lyricist Tim McIIlrath: "One word, 'disruption.' You have to put power into the hands of the people, not business, you have to value people and community over profit. You can't have a shareholder-run country or a shareholder-run world, a world that values profit above all else, because profit above all else can result in dangerous repercussions for humankind."

"Broken Dreams, Inc." is the lead-off track on "Dark Nights: Death Metal The Original Soundtrack", the companion to DC's recently launched seven-issue comic book series "Dark Nights: Death Metal". Executive produced by composer Tyler Bates ("Guardians Of The Galaxy", the "John Wick" franchise, "Dawn Of The Dead" reboot), who is also penning music for the score, the album's songs were written and performed by some of rock and metal's finest, all inspired by the comic series' storyline.

"Personally, being involved with this soundtrack is really fantastic," said McIlrath. "Growing up, my little brother and I would ride our bikes to the newsstand near our house and spend all our money on the latest comic books, and Batman was a favorite. Also, Zach, our guitarist, is probably the biggest comic book geek in our band. He's talked about how, along with his brother and father, they were all big DC fans — Batman, Robin, Superman, Aquaman, all the comic book series, the TV shows, and feature films. So, yes, we're all very excited about being part of this."

Photo credit: Jason Siegel

