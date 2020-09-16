RISE AGAINST Releases Animated Video For First New Song In Three Years, 'Broken Dreams, Inc.'

September 16, 2020 0 Comments

RISE AGAINST Releases Animated Video For First New Song In Three Years, 'Broken Dreams, Inc.'

Punk rock stalwarts RISE AGAINST have released "Broken Dreams, Inc.", their first new song in three years, and the first as part of a new agreement with Loma Vista Recordings. Produced by Bill Stevenson, Jason Livermore, Andrew Berlin and Chris Beeble, the track is angry, fast and furious punk rock, with ruthless drums, pounding bass, blazing guitar and impassioned vocals. Also released is the animated/motion comic video for the song that features art from DC's "Dark Nights: Death Metal" drawn by the series' artist Greg Capullo.

"Broken Dreams, Inc." speaks to today's changing landscape of American society, the opportunities that are available to some but not to others, the people who are able to benefit versus those who get left behind, who suffer and end up as casualties. How do we level the playing field so everyone can have a real chance at attaining the American Dream? Said RISE AGAINST's vocalist/lyricist Tim McIIlrath: "One word, 'disruption.' You have to put power into the hands of the people, not business, you have to value people and community over profit. You can't have a shareholder-run country or a shareholder-run world, a world that values profit above all else, because profit above all else can result in dangerous repercussions for humankind."

"Broken Dreams, Inc." is the lead-off track on "Dark Nights: Death Metal The Original Soundtrack", the companion to DC's recently launched seven-issue comic book series "Dark Nights: Death Metal". Executive produced by composer Tyler Bates ("Guardians Of The Galaxy", the "John Wick" franchise, "Dawn Of The Dead" reboot), who is also penning music for the score, the album's songs were written and performed by some of rock and metal's finest, all inspired by the comic series' storyline.

"Personally, being involved with this soundtrack is really fantastic," said McIlrath. "Growing up, my little brother and I would ride our bikes to the newsstand near our house and spend all our money on the latest comic books, and Batman was a favorite. Also, Zach, our guitarist, is probably the biggest comic book geek in our band. He's talked about how, along with his brother and father, they were all big DC fans — Batman, Robin, Superman, Aquaman, all the comic book series, the TV shows, and feature films. So, yes, we're all very excited about being part of this."

Photo credit: Jason Siegel

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).