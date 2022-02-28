RISE AGAINST Announces Summer 2022 U.S. Tour With THE USED And SENSES FAIL

RISE AGAINST has announced a summer 2022 U.S. headline tour, including shows at The Forum in Los Angeles (July 19) and The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City (August 9), with support from THE USED and SENSES FAIL. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 4.

RISE AGAINST tour dates:

Apr. 01 - Ville De Québec, Canada - Videotron Centre

Apr. 03 - Laval, Canada - Place Bell

Apr. 04 - Ottawa, Canada - TD Place

Apr. 06 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

Apr. 07 - London, Canada - Budweiser Gardens

Apr. 09 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium *

Apr. 10 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon Music Center *

Apr. 12, Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

Apr. 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre *

Apr. 14 - Winnipeg, MT - Canada Life Centre *

Apr. 16 - Calgary, AB - Big Four Roadhouse *

Apr. 17 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre *

Apr. 19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater *

Apr. 21 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium *

Apr. 22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater *

Jun. 08 - Kralovske Vinohrady, Czechia - Prague Summer Festival

Jun. 09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

Jun. 14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air

Jun. 15 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

Jun. 09 - Jun. 11 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

Jun. 10 - Derby, U.K. - Download Festival

Jun. 23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

Jun. 24 - Antwerpen, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)

Jun. 25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

Jun. 27 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

Jun. 29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

Jul. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater #

Jul. 16 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl %

Jul. 17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park %

Jul. 19 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum %

Jul. 20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort %

Jul. 22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory #

Jul. 23 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum %

Jul. 24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

Jul. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Outdoor %

Jul. 27 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion %

Jul. 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM %

Jul. 30 - Oklahoma, OK - The Criterion %

Aug. 01 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory %

Aug. 02 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena %

Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle %

Aug. 05 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach #

Aug. 06 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater %

Aug. 08 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa #

Aug. 09 - New York, NY - Rooftop @ Pier 17 %

Aug. 12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

Aug. 14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage %

Aug. 17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion @ Nautica %

Aug. 18 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill %

* w/ PENNYWISE and ROTTING OUT

% w/ THE USED and SENSES FAIL

# w/ SENSES FAIL

RISE AGAINST's latest album, "Nowhere Generation", saw its title track, No. 1 Rock-charting hit earn various spots on Billboard's Year-End Charts for radio airplay, including No. 4 at Mainstream Rock Songs and No. 5 at Rock Airplay Songs, as well as iHeartRadio's No. 10 most played Alternative song in 2021. The band was also Billboard's No. 9 most-played artist on rock radio in 2021, alongside Billie Eilish, FOO FIGHTERS and more.

On "Nowhere Generation", the multi-gold and platinum band draws a line in the sand with its blazing and aggressive punk rock and lyrics that shine a spotlight on the social and economical deck that has been stacked against our younger generations' pursuit of The American Dream. The album debuted at the top of multiple Billboard charts with its first week sales (No. 1 on Rock, No. 3 on Top Current Albums, No. 3 on Vinyl, and the Top 40 of the Top 200), and earned great press from outlets, including Revolver, Consequence, Loudwire, Brooklyn Vegan, Grammy.com, American Songwriter, The Line Of Best Fit, Clash and Kerrang!, among others. The album's June 4, 2021, release date was also declared "Rise Against Day" in Chicago, the band's original hometown.

Last November, RISE AGAINST shared the "Nowhere Sessions" EP, a six-track live expansion of the album that captures and celebrates the anthemic intensity of the band's renowned performances. Singles from the EP included "Talking To Ourselves (Nowhere Sessions)" and a cover of CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL's "Fortunate Son".

Photo credit: Jason Siegel