RIOT V Singer TODD MICHAEL HALL Collaborates With METAL CHURCH Guitarist KURDT VANDERHOOF On 'Sonic Healing' Album

RIOT V vocalist Todd Michael Hall will release his first-ever solo album, "Sonic Healing", on May 7 via Rat Pak Records.

Todd received national attention when he appeared on the 18th season of NBC's hit television show "The Voice". After being selected by judge Blake Shelton for his version of FOREIGNER's "Juke Box Hero", Todd explored the idea of making a solo album.

As the world shut down during the recent pandemic, Todd connected with METAL CHURCH guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof to write the tracks that would become "Sonic Healing". Vanderhoof also produced the album that is now available for pre-order.

"Music has a healing effect to get you up and running," Todd explains. "People use it to console themselves on a daily basis. It's such a weird time right now. So 'Sonic Healing' is meant to be good positive rock. We definitely paid homage to our favorite bands, but we added a new twist. There's a hunger for this music, and there aren't many artists trying to scratch the itch. We're here to scratch the itch and bring the energy."

From the infectious guitar riffs of the opening track "Overdrive" to the anthemic album finale of "Long Lost Rock & Rollers", Todd showcases his vocal range and passion for rock music. Songs like "Let Loose Tonight", "Running After You" and "Like No Other" are testaments to the magic that was created when Todd and Kurdt began to focus on their deep love of classic rock icons like BOSTON, RUSH, STYX, FOREIGNER and REO SPEEDWAGON. Todd's multi-octave voice and Kurdt's riff-writing capabilities create memorable songs that are reminiscent of the artists that inspired them to pursue a career in music. With thought-provoking lyrics and rock-solid guitar riffs, "Sonic Healing" delivers all the power and punch that one would expect from these high-level players.

"Sonic Healing" track listing:

01. Overdrive

02. Let Loose Tonight

03. All On The Line

04. Running After You

05. Love Rain Down

06. Sonic Healing

07. Like No Other

08. Somebody's Fool

09. To The Bone

10. Long Lost Rock & Rollers

Photo credit: Doug Julian

