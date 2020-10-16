RICKY WARWICK Announces New Album 'When Life Was Hard And Fast'

Ricky Warwick (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY, THE ALMIGHTY) will release a brand new studio album, "When Life Was Hard And Fast" — his first since 2015 — on February 19, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Fighting Heart", can be seen below.

Pre-order the album on various formats, including a two-CD digipak, which includes the bonus covers album "Stairwell Troubadour".

Ricky comments: "'Fighting Heart' is a celebration of how music, literature, art and movies can inspire and motivate us on a daily basis. Can these things change the world? Who knows for sure. But I believe that loud guitars and rock n roll can save a little piece of us all."

For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (bass), Xavier Muriel (drums) and Keith Nelson (guitar) as well as a number of special guests, including DEF LEPPARD's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor (formerly of DURAN DURAN), THUNDER's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty GUNS 'N ROSES and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with BUCKCHERRY, BLACKBERRY SMOKE and ALICE COOPER. Keith noted that "Ricky is a true rock and roll soul... He's got incredible stories to tell and a unique way of telling them. It's been an honor to be asked to partner and contribute to this record."

"When Life Was Hard And Fast" track listing:

01. When Life Was Hard And Fast

02. You Don't Love Me

03. I'd Rather Be Hit

04. Gunslinger

05. Never Corner A Rat

06. Time Don't Seem To Matter

07. Fighting Heart

08. I Don't Feel At Home

09. Still Alive

10. Clown Of Misery

11. You're My Rock N Roll

"Stairwell Troubadour" track listing:

01. You Spin Me round (Like A Record) (DEAD OR ALIVE cover)

02. Ooops!...I Did It Again (BRITNEY SPEARS cover)

03. Summertime Blues (EDDIE COCHRAN cover)

04. 1000 Dollar Car (BOTTLE ROCKETS cover)

05. Cocaine Blues (JOHNNY CASH cover)

06. I Don't Want To Grow Up (RAMONES cover)

07. I Fought The Law (THE CLAsh cover)

08. Burning Love (ELVIS PRESLEY cover)

09. Jesus Loves You...But I Don't (THE ALMIGHTY cover)

10. Wrathchild (IRON MAIDEN cover)

