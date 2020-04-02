RICK ASTLEY Models Personalized MOTÖRHEAD T-Shirt

To kick off the year in which MOTÖRHEAD's seminal "Ace Of Spades" album turns forty, the Every Playlist Louder Than Everyone Else site was launched in January. This interactive web site enables fans to curate their own, personalized Spotify playlist of ear drum perforating Motörsongs and pitch them against their fellow Motörbangers.

Fans can compete on the global decibel leaderboard and win virtual badges, awarded for their song choices. This opportunity for fans to compile their favourite playlists of bastard rock'n'roll has attracted friends and fans alike with Biff from SAXON, Ice T and BODY COUNT, Cronos from VENOM, Ace from SKUNK ANANSIE and Harley Flanagan from CRO-MAGS, plus KVELERTAK and SEPULTURA, who've all compiled their very own speaker smashing Motörplaylists.

Standing faithfully alongside the Motörmusic has been the war-pig (or Snaggletooth as it is also known), the snarling, roaring hybrid embodiment of MOTÖRHEAD that speaks to millions. Appearing everywhere globally for decades — from album covers to t-shirts to skin — in a variety of guises, the war-pig is more than just a logo. Accompanied by the unique, gothic inspired typeface of the inimitable MOTÖRHEAD logo, complete with its umlauted Ö, it has become unique and timeless — the ultimate anti-everything-establishment symbol — while bonding a worldwide tribe committed to the MOTÖRHEAD lifestyle.

And now, like pop superstar Rick Astley and MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell, you're able to generate your own personalised MOTÖRHEAD artwork with Umläut Your Name. This unique name generator allows you to have your monicker emblazoned around the legendary MOTÖRHEAD war-pig, which you can share and save, OR have it printed on a limited-edition T-shirt. With three designs running over a limited period, there's never been a better time to pledge your allegiance as a Motörfan and state your fealty to the worldwide lifestyle.

MOTÖRHEAD mainman Lemmy admitted that the idea to put the umlaut on the second O of MOTÖRHEAD was something he "pinched" from his friends in BLUE ÖYSTER CULT. But he didn't include it in the name for pronunciation reasons, insisting that he "only put it there to look mean."

Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.