RICK ALLEN On What Makes DEF LEPPARD Unique

In a newly uploaded video from SiriusXM's Hair Nation, DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen was asked to name the "most crucial event in the success of the band." He responded: "That's a really good question. I think the thing that really makes us somewhat unique in terms of our relationship is not really the success, but I think some of the things that weren't so pleasant, like losing [guitarist] Steve [Clark, who died in 1991 from alcohol poisoning] or when I went through my accident," referring to the December 1984 car crash that caused him to lose an arm. "And it was one of those times when you're sitting around in a room with each other and you look at one another and you're, like, 'Why are we doing this again?' And everybody seemed to come up with, 'We're friends.' And that's why we wanna do this. But I think they were the times that really showed the character of the band and the individuals and just really finding out who your friends are, especially when things are really dark. So I think that's one of the things. And then the other thing is the fact that we're constantly writing new music. People say, 'Oh, you're making another record.' No — there's always new music; people are always coming up with new ideas, and I think that keeps it vibrant and it keeps it fresh. So I think that's a very important thing in terms of just keeping the band in sort of a forward momentum."

DEF LEPPARD released a new box set, "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20 via UMC/Virgin.

"The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and has been prepared in conjunction with Elliott who has acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering has been done by the band's long serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" on May 29. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".

DEF LEPPARD is scheduled to hit the road this summer as part of "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek is slated kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run.

