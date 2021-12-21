RICHARD Z. KRUSPE's EMIGRATE Drops 'Always On My Mind' Music Video Featuring RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN

EMIGRATE, the side project of RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe, has released a music video for its cover of the classic song "Always On My Mind", featuring a guest appearance by RAMMSTEIN singer Till Lindemann. Check it out below.
"Always On My Mind" is taken from EMIGRATE's fourth album, "The Persistence Of Memory", which came out on November 5.
"The Persistence Of Memory", which was named after a Salvador Dalí painting, features the following tracks:
01. Rage
02. Always On My Mind (feat. Till Lindemann)
03. Freeze My Mind
04. I'm Still Alive
05. Come Over
06. You Can't Run Away
07. Hypothetical
08. Blood Stained Wedding
09. I Will Let You Go
As a member of RAMMSTEIN, the music world's most explosive live act, Kruspe has been part of a ground-breaking global success story that continues to build and to ignite; along the way, he's turned his attention to a number of parallel projects, such as constructing a studio (and a home) in his native Berlin, but it's his decision to launch the EMIGRATE setup that has given him the greatest chance to satisfy creative instincts outside of the parent group.
The first EMIGRATE album appeared in 2007 (a self-titled record that went Top 10 in Germany, with single/video "My World" appearing on the soundtrack to the third "Resident Evil" movie); "Silent So Long" followed in 2014, featuring guest vocals from such high-profile artists as Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Peaches and the legend that will always be Lemmy. EMIGRATE's third album, "A Million Degrees" came out in November 2018 and was described as "less a successor to 'Silent So Long' and more a re-booted take on the overall concept, continuing Kruspe's desire to craft something personal."
"I really want the freedom to collaborate with different people and to explore different kinds of music," Kruspe explained when "A Million Degrees" was first released, "to express myself as both a writer and a singer away from deadlines, timelines and other such restrictions. The idea is to keep experimenting and to keep challenging myself. Plus, EMIGRATE works in an organic way, so musicians can come and go, and it's still okay, it's positive…"
RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S.
RAMMSTEIN will bring its full-scale stadium production to North America for the first time ever in the summer of 2022.
