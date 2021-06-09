RICHARD MARX Teams Up With TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY For Ultra-Heavy Version Of 'Right Here Waiting' (Audio)

TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy has collaborated with pop singer Richard Marx on a "metal version" of Marx's classic ballad "Right Here Waiting". You can now listen to the track below.

Heafy said in a statement: "Richard is one of the greatest songwriters of our time and an incredible incredible human being, so it's unreal that we were able to create this metal version of his mega-hit together. Stream the heck outta it!"

Heafy discussed the pairing during a recent interview with the "Bringin' It Backwards" podcast. Asked how the collaboration came about, Matt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I saw his son was wearing a TRIVIUM shirt, so I hit him up on social media. [He's a] super-amazing guy. We stayed in touch. One day, I [wrote to him], 'Hey, let's do a song together.' And then he texted me, 'Let's do it.' So I did a metal version of 'Right Here Waiting'. He did the vocals on it already. It's sick. Will Putney from FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY is mixing the song."

Credits:

Lead vocals: Richard Marx

Backup vocals, guitars, bass, drums: Matt Heafy

Mix and master: Josh Wilbur

Art: Kacper Gilka

The original version of "Right Here Waiting" was released in June 1989 as the second single from Marx's sophomore album, "Repeat Offender". The song was a global hit, topping charts throughout the world, including the U.S., where it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Right Here Waiting" has been covered by many artists in the past, including Monica for her album "The Boy Is Mine".

Between 1987 and 1995, Marx hit the Top 20 with 14 songs, including three straight No. 1 hits — "Right Here Waiting", "Hold On To The Nights" and "Satisfied" – and had three other songs, including "Now And Forever", top the Adult Contemporary chart. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, he is the only male artist ever to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

