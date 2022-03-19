RICH WARD Has No Problem Being 'The Number Two Guy' In FOZZY

In a new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", FOZZY guitarist Rich Ward spoke about his love of legendary VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think David Lee Roth is the best frontman that rock and roll has ever seen, and I think you could easily make that argument. And I think Bruce Dickinson [IRON MAIDEN] is in the argument in the Top Five. 'Cause there's people who they're just… There's five incredible or four incredible musicians but you can't stop looking at the one person. That's when you know…

"I did a band called ADRENALINE MOB for, like, a year. And I consider myself an A-lister entertainer on guitar; I grew up with my heroes… And I love Flea [RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS bassist]; I love these people that when you see it, it's like you're watching just chaos in the form of a musician. And when I was in ADRENALINE MOB, it was almost as if I was invisible; they [the fans in the audience] were looking at [drummer] Mike Portnoy the whole time. It didn't matter how crazy I went or what I did, it was like I was a screen door [laughs] that was looking straight to Mike. And I just realized there are people that just have a gravitational pull — that are just such a special artist, not just musically but just what they are or what they bring to the performance that's so powerful. Of course, I got some peripheral vision love, but when it came down to it, it's the same thing."

Rich continued: "I think Steve Harris [IRON MAIDEN bassist] is an incredibly magnetic entertainer and he's such an incredible force of nature, but he's on stage with Bruce Dickinson. And the same with Eddie Van Halen. It's hard to say a guitar player that had more charisma and had more magnetism — except for he's standing next to David Lee Roth. And it's unfair for those of us who consider ourselves… Same as [GUNS N' ROSES guitarist] Slash. Slash is an apex predator, and he's next to the apex predator, Axl Rose. And it's the same thing with me and FOZZY. Again, I'm standing next to Chris Jericho. He's one of the best frontmen in whatever he does; he's incredible. And so you start to learn your role is, like… Hey, there's nothing wrong with being the number two guy. Randy Rhoads [late OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist] was a number two guy. He stood next to Ozzy. It's, like, he was always gonna be a number two guy. But you start to learn, like in every band, there's a pecking order and where is your place. And that's what makes a great band. Not everybody can be the quarterback; not everybody can be the pitcher. A great team learns where everyone's positions lie and they learn to accept that position and be the best they can at it. Like, there's a lot of supporting actors and actresses. They can't all be Tom Cruise; they can't all be The Rock. But if you're an amazing supporting cast, it makes the movie better. And I think that's the lesson in life, is that when David Lee Roth's on stage, your best role you're gonna find is number two."

FOZZY's new album, "Boombox", is due on May 6. The LP, which includes the top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane", was once again produced by Johnny Andrews.

FOZZY recently announced the "Save The World" 2022 U.S. tour. The trek, featuring special guests GFM, KRASHKARMA and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR, will start on March 31 in Detroit, Michigan and wrap on May 16 in Sauget, Illinois.

Ward and Andrews once again did "the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new FOZZY album, which was recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

This past January, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Grant Brooks (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).

