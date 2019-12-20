REVOLUTION SAINTS Feat. BLADES, ALDRICH, CASTRONOVO: 'When The Heartache Has Gone' Music Video

REVOLUTION SAINTS, the band featuring Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH), Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO), and Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES), will release its third full-length studio album, "Rise", on January 24, 2020 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The official Èric Boadella-directed music video for the song "When The Heartache Has Gone" can be seen below.

As with the first two well-received albums, REVOLUTION SAINTS are bringing back the classic melodic rock style that thrilled and delighted legions of fans in the '80s and '90s and still does today. Inspiring, uplifting vocals, soaring melodies, and musicianship to die for is what you get in spades here.

Superbly handling drums and lead vocals is the one and only Castronovo. Already renowned for his drum talents and backing vocals in JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH, and more, Deen's excellent vocal talents are once again receiving a well-deserved spotlight on this release. On bass, and co-lead vocals on a few tracks, Blades is well known for his melodic, yet hard-rocking approach to songwriting and playing via multiple classic albums by his main band NIGHT RANGER, as well as with the DAMN YANKEES and the SHAW/BLADES releases. On guitar, Aldrich lends his fiery guitar attack to round out this dream-come-true melodic rock band. Doug, who left WHITESNAKE after a fruitful 12-year run (including co-writing 2010's critically acclaimed "Forevermore" release) and also of BURNING RAIN and formerly of DIO, has a deep pedigree and is one of today’s most respected rock guitarists.

You can tell by the name — and the names involved — that REVOLUTION SAINTS is not going to be your average rock 'n roll band. The project is the vision of Frontiers' president Serafino Perugino, who for years had hoped to work on a project where Deen would be the lead vocalist. Having previously worked with all three artists on different projects on Frontiers, having Deen, Jack and Doug on board together was a dream come true for Perugino

With production overseen by more and more in demand in-house Frontiers man Alessandro Del Vecchio, the recording process took place in Milan and in Doug and Jack's own studios in California and Seattle. Songwriting was handled by Del Vecchio, Aldrich, and Blades, with contributions from fellow Frontiers recording artist Dan Rossall (of U.K. newcomers PASSION). Of special note, the poignant ballad "Eyes Of A Child" was penned by Jack Blades and Tommy Shaw.

"Rise" track listing:

01. When The Heartache Has Gone

02. Price To Pay

03. Rise

04. Coming Home

05. Closer

06. Higher

07. Talk To Me

08. It's Not The End (It's Just The Beginning)

09. Million Miles

10. Win Or Lose

11. Eyes Of A Child

Lineup:

Deen Castronovo: lead vocals, drums

Jack Blades: bass, vocals

Doug Aldrich: guitars

Featuring:

Alessandro Del Vecchio: keyboards, backing vocals,

Lunakaire: guest vocals on "Talk To Me"

Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio

