Reunited SHADOWS FALL To Perform At This Year's FURNACE FEST In Alabama

Riding the high of a successful comeback to the scene in 2021, Furnace Fest has announced its return to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25 for a weekend of performances from 90 bands across three stages.

The three-day festival will bring rock fans from all over together for performances by THE GHOST INSIDE, ALEXISONFIRE, NEW FOUND GLORY, THE ACACIA STRAIN, ANTI-FLAG, EARTH CRISIS, ELLIOTT, THE JOY FORMIDABLE, KUBLAI KHAN TX, NOTHING, SHADOWS FALL, STRETCH ARMSTRONG, STRIKE ANYWHERE and many more. Sixty additional bands will be announced later in the year.

"Furnace Fest took a seventeen-year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion," the Furnace Fest team shares. "After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the 'one-time resurrection' went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again. We're beyond excited to share this first wave of artist announcements and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn't a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind."

For more information, including a full lineup, ticket prices, payment plan options, hotel accommodations and more, visit www.furnacefest.us and follow Furnace Fest on Twitter and Instagram at @furnacefest and Facebook at @wearefurnacefest.

Founded by Chad Johnson of Takehold Records, Furnace Fest was originally a three-day music festival held annually from 2000-2003 at Sloss Furnace Historic Landmark. From 2000-2003, Furnace Fest hosted more than 300 bands on two stages. Takehold Records was a Birmingham, Alabama-based independent music label founded by Johnson in 1999. Under Chad's directive, the label signed and released the very first recordings of FURTHER SEEMS FOREVER (featuring a then-unknown Chris Carrabba), UNDEROATH, TWOTHIRTYEIGHT, HOPESFALL, and many others.

Joining Chad in producing Furnace Fest 2022 are years-long friend and local entrepreneur Johnny Grimes, co-owner (with wife/stylist Courtney Grimes) of the highly lauded Wheelhouse Hair Salon and Neighbors Ice Cream (both in Birmingham), along with veteran independent promoters Mike Ziemer (So What?! Music Festival) and Ryan Luther.