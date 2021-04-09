Reunited Original Lineup Of PUYA Is Working On New Music

The original lineup of Puerto Rico's Latin metal pioneers PUYA has begun tracking some new material. The band has reunited with frontman Sergio Curbelo and has added percussion from Oscar Santiago (ex-ILL NIÑO). The new songs will be engineered by Jarrett Pritchard (1349, GOATWHORE) while Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED) will mix and master with Miguel "Mick Blazzing" Blasini as executive producer.

The video for PUYA's new single, "Potencial", can be seen below.

PUYA drummer Eduardo Paniagua states: "We came to Jarrett Pritchard in Orlando to record our new record on two-inch tape and the one and only producer Zeuss will be mixing it. Enjoy this new single that was recorded during the pandemic called 'Potencial' and our new video to support it."

PUYA is widely known as the most prominent Latin metal band historically to come out of the Caribbean. For over two decades, they have built a loyal fan base all over the world with their unique blend of metal, which has earned them the respect and admiration from the music industry as well as their faithful followers worldwide.

Since the early '90s, PUYA has set itself apart with its unique brand of Latin metal by blending aggressive power riffs with traditional Latin rhythms. The band was founded in 1990 by guitarist Ramon Ortiz and bassist Harold Hopkins. Soon after, drummer Eduardo Paniagua joined the group and singer Sergio Curbelo completed the original lineup two years later.

PUYA returned to the stage by headlining festivals in the late 2000s and busting out independent releases such as the "Areyto" EP, the live DVD "Pa Ti En Vivo" and the live album "Vital". In February, 2020 their new single "Viento" was released on all digital platforms.

