Reunited Original Lineup Of BULLETBOYS Teams Up With Artist ROBERT VARGAS For Special Painting

On Sunday, December 29, legendary artist Robert Vargas joined the original BULLETBOYS lineup for a live painting outside PA Rehearsal in Reseda, California in celebration of their reunion.

The painting, which can be seen below, will be used as the backdrop for BULLETBOYS' sold-out return performance Monday night (December 30) at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Aside from one show in 2011, the original BULLETBOYS lineup — featuring Marq Torien, Mick Sweda, Lonnie Vencent and Jimmy D'Anda — has not performed together since 1993.

"I would never have guessed this reunion would have come about, but the world seems to have its own plan filled with peace, love and kindness," said guitarist Mick Sweda. "And lots of ass kicking!"

Add vocalist Marq Torien: "I am completely ecstatic about this rad magical new beginning for us. It's on!"

BULLETBOYS formed in 1988 at the very peak of the Los Angeles glam metal movement. As a collection of talented musicians, BULLETBOYS were able to quickly capture the attention of music fans around the world. Unlike other rockers of the day, the BULLETBOYS possessed more hard rock-blues fusion than pure hair metal. Thanks to comparisons to the likes of AEROSMITH and VAN HALEN, talent scouts came running and the band quickly received their first major label contract.

BULLETBOYS' self-titled debut was released in 1988 via Warner Bros. and peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned two hit singles, a cover of the O'JAYS classic "For The Love Of Money" and "Smooth Up in Ya", both of which charted on the Mainstream Rock chart and saw regular airplay on MTV. BULLETBOYS went on to release two more albums, 1991's "Freakshow" and 1993's "Za-Za", before splitting up.

The reunited BULLETBOYS is booked by noted agency ARM Entertainment. More than 50 shows are currently in the works in the U.S. and around the world. BULLETBOYS also promises to deliver new music in the coming year.

