Reunited CIRCLE JERKS Announce Spring 2020 North American Tour With NEGATIVE APPROACH, ADOLESCENTS

January 27, 2020 0 Comments

Reunited CIRCLE JERKS Announce Spring 2020 North American Tour With NEGATIVE APPROACH, ADOLESCENTS

Punk legends the CIRCLE JERKS will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic album "Group Sex" by reuniting for a number of special shows in 2020. In addition to performing at Punk Rock Bowling, Punk In Drublic and Burger Boogaloo festivals, they will embark on a North American headlining tour in May and June. Support on the shows will come from NEGATIVE APPROACH and ADOLESCENTS.

Tour dates:

May 06 - Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada *
May 07 - Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
May 08 - Roseland Theater Portland, OR
May 15 - Strummer’s Fresno, CA
May 16 - Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA
May 23 - Punk Rock Bowling Las Vegas, NV +
Jun. 16 - White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun. 18 - Mohawk Austin Austin, TX
Jun. 20 - Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Jun. 21 - Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jun. 23 - Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Jun. 24 - Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Jun. 26 - Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jun. 27 - The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jun. 28 - Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID

* Without NEGATIVE APPROACH
+ Without NEGATIVE APPROACH and ADOLESCENTS

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the CIRCLE JERKS lineup for the upcoming dates will include singer Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson and bassist Zander Schloss. The group is also planning a reissue of "Group Sex".

From the beginning, the CIRCLE JERKS were rooted in controversy. Formed by ex-members of BLACK FLAG and REDD KROSS in late 1979, the band came to encapsulate the image, sound and energy of California hardcore punk.

CIRCLE JERKS have released six studio albums, one compilation, a live album and a live DVD. The band has broken up and reformed several times, sometimes with different bassists and/or drummers.

In 2016, Morris released a memoir, "My Damage: The Story of a Punk Rock Survivor", in which he fired shots at former bandmates, including Hetson.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).