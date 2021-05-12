RESURRECTION KINGS Feat VINNY APPICE And CRAIG GOLDY: Music Video For 'Skygazer' Title Track

RESURRECTION KINGS, the project featuring Craig Goldy (guitar), Chas West (vocals) and Vinny Appice (drums), will release its sophomore album, "Skygazer", on July 16 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2015's self-titled debut picks up where that LP left off, offering a magnificent set of songs with big, heavy riffs coupled with loads of catchy hooks and melodies.

Today, the band has released the official music video for the title track.

Goldy says: "Once again, with the talent pool in which we have access to create, we all brought our 'A' game to the writing and recording of this album. With the freedom to utilize the music that we all were influenced by that started our musical endeavours to begin with, hopefully we expanded upon them in a way in which to inspire another generation of listeners to start a similar journey."

Goldy is truly on fire here, hitting every note with passion and feel. West shows off his massive pipes, delivering an exquisite hard rock performance. Appice is, as always, rock solid behind the kit. Fans who loved the '80s hard rock/metal vibe coupled with touches of '70s legends of the band's debut, will have much to celebrate with "Skygazer".

Of the first single, the title track, Goldy says: "'It started out with a drum groove sent to me by Vinny. His unequaled playing style automatically inspired the music and then Alessandro [Del Vecchio, Frontiers Music Srl's in-house producer] wrote most of the melody lines and lyrics. Besides the music, I wrote the melody and lyrics for two pre-choruses that sum up the song's meaning. It is a metaphor for the lengths to which our nations' leaders will go to acquire, keep, or grab more power for their own ambitions. That leaves us in their wake asking what measures are needed to defend ourselves. All of this comes at what price though?"

The idea for RESURRECTION KINGS sprang from a set of demos Goldy recorded with West, a vocalist with an unbelievable set of pipes, who has worked over the years with Jason Bonham, FOREIGNER, TRIBE OF GYPSIES, and his own band, WEST BOUND. From there, Frontiers president and head of A&R Serafino Perugino became involved and prompted Goldy to put together a lineup which also included Appice. Produced and co-written by Del Vecchio, the resulting self-titled debut album was an impressive example of classic hard rock with contemporary production and edge, mixing a vibe of WHITESNAKE's "1987" with DIO's "Dream Evil" and adding a touch of classic LED ZEPPELIN and RAINBOW. An extremely fun, rockin' record where the musicians were able to stretch their wings and really go for it in their performances.

Track listing:

01. Skygazer

02. World's On Fire

03. Tears

04. Fight Against Our Pride

05. Angry Demons

06. Savior Of Souls

07. Don't Blame Our Love

08. Is This The End

09. Troubled Soul

10. Set Me On Fire

11. Calling All Angels

Recording lineup:

Chas West - Vocals

Craig Goldy - Guitars, keyboards, bass

Vinny Appice - Drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio - production, bass and keyboards

