Report: PAUL STANLEY Holds Estate Sale, Including Lots Of KISS Merchandise And Collectibles

April 24, 2021 0 Comments

According to TMZ, KISS frontman Paul Stanley is "demolishing his mansion" in Beverly Hills to make way for a brand new home. In order to get rid of everything inside, Paul held an estate sale where he sold KISS merchandise and collectibles, including shirts, pins, license plates, cups and travel bags.

Since the estate sale went down last week, nearly everything has been sold.

Paul is reportedly knocking down his seven-bedroom home and building a more modern estate on the property.

Stanley is not the only member of KISS who is making changes in his living arrangements. Last month, it was announced that Gene Simmons and his wife Shannon Lee Tweed Simmons were leaving California and moving to a four-acre property in Lake Tahoe. In explaining his move, he cited his desire for a quieter lifestyle and to get away from being listed on celebrity maps or having to deal with Beverly Hills tour buses. He also said that part of the reason he and his wife listed the two-acre property in Benedict Canyon because the home had become too big for the both of them since their children had grown up.

Last fall, Simmons put the Beverly Hills house on the market for $22 million. He later relisted it for $25 million after it never sold and he reportedly invested a lot of money in making improvements.

Paul and his wife Erin Sutton celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last November. Stanley and Sutton, the singer's second wife, have three children together: son Colin Michael (born September 6, 2006), daughter Sarah Brianna (born January 28, 2009), and daughter Emily Grace (born August 9, 2011), in addition to Evan Shane, Stanley's 26-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Paul and Erin were married on November 19, 2005 at the Ritz-Carlton, Huntington in Pasadena, California. Simmons was not invited to the ceremony because of his then-very vocal opinions against marriage.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

