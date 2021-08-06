Report: LIVE NATION To Require Vaccination Or Proof Of Negative Test Result For U.S. Concerts

Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry to its concerts, according to an internal memo obtained by Variety.

The document, which was signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, states that Live Nation will be adopting the same practices that have already been implemented "successfully at many major shows, including Lollapalooza."

"Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the US can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law," Rapino said. "We believe this is a great model".

The people attending Lollapalooza last month at Chicago's Grant Park were required to show proof that they had been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease within the previous three days.

The four-day Lollapalooza started July 29 and drew over 100,000 attendees per day. 90% of attendees on the first day of the event reportedly proved they were vaccinated.

According to USA Today, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the decision to hold the festival, citing strict pandemic precautions that required concertgoers show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test and to wear a mask.