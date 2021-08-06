Report: LIVE NATION To Require Vaccination Or Proof Of Negative Test Result For U.S. Concerts

Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry to its concerts, according to an internal memo obtained by Variety.
The document, which was signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, states that Live Nation will be adopting the same practices that have already been implemented "successfully at many major shows, including Lollapalooza."
"Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the US can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law," Rapino said. "We believe this is a great model".
The people attending Lollapalooza last month at Chicago's Grant Park were required to show proof that they had been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease within the previous three days.
The four-day Lollapalooza started July 29 and drew over 100,000 attendees per day. 90% of attendees on the first day of the event reportedly proved they were vaccinated.
According to USA Today, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the decision to hold the festival, citing strict pandemic precautions that required concertgoers show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test and to wear a mask.
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).