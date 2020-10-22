Report: GENE SIMMONS Is Moving To Washington To Escape Tax Burden Of Living In California

According to The Wall Street Journal, Gene Simmons is putting his house in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles on the market for $22 million. The KISS bassist/vocalist and his wife, Shannon Simmons, are moving to a 24-acre estate in Washington, near Mount Rainier, to escape the tax burden of living in California.

"California and Beverly Hills have been treating folks that create jobs badly and the tax rates are unacceptable," Gene told The Wall Street Journal. "I work hard and pay my taxes and I don't want to cry the Beverly Hills blues, but enough is enough."

Gene bought the house in 1984 for $1.35 million and put as much as $12 million into the property over the last three and a half decades. In addition to a 16,000-square-foot mansion, there is a swimming pool with a 60-foot slide, a tennis court and parking for 35 cars.

Check out pictures of the property at Los Angeles Times.

This past summer, Simmons put his hillside home in Laurel Canyon on the market for $2.2 million.

Gene and Shannon, a former Playboy Playmate Of The Year in 1982, were married in 2011 after dating since 1975. They have two children, Nick, 31, and Sophie, 28.

Gene, Shannon and their kids all appeared on the reality TV series "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" from 2006 until 2012.

For the past few months, Gene has been vocal about people taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously. He has also blasted Americans who are defiantly skeptical of mask wearing, saying that their refusal to follow the rules is putting all of our health at risk.

In its 47-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

