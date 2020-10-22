Report: GENE SIMMONS Is Moving To Washington To Escape Tax Burden Of Living In California

According to The Wall Street Journal, Gene Simmons is putting his house in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles on the market for $22 million. The KISS bassist/vocalist and his wife, Shannon Simmons, are moving to a 24-acre estate in Washington, near Mount Rainier, to escape the tax burden of living in California.
"California and Beverly Hills have been treating folks that create jobs badly and the tax rates are unacceptable," Gene told The Wall Street Journal. "I work hard and pay my taxes and I don't want to cry the Beverly Hills blues, but enough is enough."
Gene bought the house in 1984 for $1.35 million and put as much as $12 million into the property over the last three and a half decades. In addition to a 16,000-square-foot mansion, there is a swimming pool with a 60-foot slide, a tennis court and parking for 35 cars.
Check out pictures of the property at Los Angeles Times.
This past summer, Simmons put his hillside home in Laurel Canyon on the market for $2.2 million.
Gene and Shannon, a former Playboy Playmate Of The Year in 1982, were married in 2011 after dating since 1975. They have two children, Nick, 31, and Sophie, 28.
Gene, Shannon and their kids all appeared on the reality TV series "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" from 2006 until 2012.
For the past few months, Gene has been vocal about people taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously. He has also blasted Americans who are defiantly skeptical of mask wearing, saying that their refusal to follow the rules is putting all of our health at risk.
In its 47-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.
Gene Simmons' Beverly Hills home https://t.co/yio0jKkndx
— LA Times Real Estate (@LATrealestate) October 22, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).