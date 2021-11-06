REPENTANCE Shares 'No Innocence' Song From Upcoming EP

November 26 will see the release of "Volume I - Reborn", the brand new EP from Chicago, Illinois-based metal act REPENTANCE. With five tracks of aggressive, fast-paced and technical compositions, the band delivers an impressive Noble Demon debut and a perfect appetizer for a full-length to follow in the not-so-distant future. After the previously released track "Reborn" (featuring Corey Beaulieu of TRIVIUM), REPENTANCE just shared the second single, "No Innocence".

Vocalist Adam Gilley states: "No innocence is about being betrayed by someone you thought you can trust. When enough is enough and you just can't hold back anymore."

Founded in 2018 by former SOIL and DIRGE WITHIN guitarist Shaun Glass and with a critically acclaimed debut album under their belts ("God For A Day", 2020), REPENTANCE soon became known for their distinctive heavy yet dynamic sound, packed with details, groove and intensity. Playing numerous shows with high-profile acts such as TRIVIUM, DEVILDRIVER, JINJER, SKULL FIST, TOXIC HOLOCAUST, SACRED REICH and others, REPENTANCE have taken the heavy scene by storm and represent a sound, which is sure to obliterate fans of extreme music everywhere.

"Volume I - Reborn" was produced by Alex Lackner at Accelerated Sound and mixed by Chris Collier at CMC 21 Productions and is now available for pre-order at this location.

Track listing:

01. All The Misery

02. Reborn (feat. Corey Beaulieu of TRIVIUM)

03. Down In The Water

04. No Innocence

05. This Is Hell

In addition, REPENTANCE will play its first concert with the band's new lineup this Saturday, November 6 at Reggies Rock Club in Chicago, together with VIO-LENCE, WRAITH and THE GRAVEL.

REPENTANCE is:

Adam Gilley - Vocals

Shaun Glass - Guitar

Eric Burns - Guitar

Eric Karol - Bass

Brandon White - Drums

Photo by Rob Grabowski

