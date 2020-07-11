REPENTANCE Feat. STUCK MOJO, Ex-SOIL Members: 'God For A Day' Single Due Next Month

REPENTANCE, the band featuring former SOIL and DIRGE WITHIN guitarist Shaun Glass and STUCK MOJO frontman Robby J. Fonts, will release a new digital single, "God For A Day", on August 7. A short preview clip is available below.

"God For A Day" will arrive a little over a year after the release of REPENTANCE's last single, "Only The Damned Die Young". That track came on the heels of the 2018 song "Enter The Gallows".

"Only The Damned Die Young" was recorded at Electrowerks Recording with Chuck Macack (BORN OF OSIRIS, OCEANO) engineering. The song was mixed and mastered by Chris Collier (PRONG, LAST IN LINE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) of CMC21 Productions.

Founded in 2018, REPENTANCE's current lineup is rounded out by lead guitarist Markus Johansson, drummer Kanky Lora and bassist Mike Sylvester.

