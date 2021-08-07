REO SPEEDWAGON Frontman KEVIN CRONIN Blasts COVID Deniers, Urges Everyone To Get Vaccinated

REO SPEEDWAGON frontman Kevin Cronin has blasted COVID-19 deniers, saying that the "thoughtless, misinformed and nasty comments" about the coronavirus pandemic have "pushed [his] patience over the edge."

Earlier this week, Cronin and his bandmates canceled two shows after members of the REO SPEEDWAGON team tested positive for the virus. The group's announcement on social media was met with a lot of support from REO SPEEDWAGON fans as well as some skepticism from those who doubt the seriousness of the virus or assume it's a hoax.

In a message posted to Facebook, Cronin updated fans on his health, writing: "Hi friends, as I sit alone in quarantine, dealing with the reduced, yet uncomfortable symptoms of Covid-19, and reading the comments regarding the shows we made the painful decision to cancel this weekend, I am struck by two things. First, on behalf of myself, our entire band, crew, and management, I would like to thank the majority of people whose comments were understanding, supportive, and empathetic. I am so touched by the outpouring of positive energy. You are awesome. Second, I have never personally responded to Facebook comments in the past. But as our band goes through this difficult period, the thoughtless, misinformed, and nasty comments I read this morning pushed my patience over the edge.

"I encourage lively discussion of differences of opinion. That is part of what makes the United States the Golden Country. But our organization is living through Covid, and to hear people spouting ridiculous conspiracy theories, is more than I can bear right now. To those people: Call me back when you catch it.

"If you are not vaccinated you are in for a world of hurt. And if you take the vaccine, while you can still test positive, your experience will likely be mild by comparison.

"This is a difficult medical, public health and safety issue. Within the REO organization there is a wide spectrum of political views. To connect our decision to cancel shows to some political agenda is absurd, insulting, and quite simply wrong."

Late last month, just a few days prior to the REO SPEEDWAGON concert cancelation, Cronin told Ultimate Classic Rock that people were "just so excited to have live music back. It's been great for us so far," he said. "Hopefully, the rest of the country starts to wake up and get vaccinated so this virus doesn't take over and shut everything down again."

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by Cronin since 1972, REO SPEEDWAGON's "Hi Infidelity" contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run". That landmark 1980 album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

